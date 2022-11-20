World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Leaders Issue 2022 Declaration And The Bangkok Goals On The Bio-Circular-Green Economy

Sunday, 20 November 2022, 4:52 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Bangkok, Thailand, 19 November 2022

The Leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the 2022 Leaders’ Declaration following the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The declaration affirms APEC Leaders’ long-standing commitment to promote strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth as well as their commitment to realize the APEC Putrajaya Vision. In their declaration they said that they are determined to uphold and further strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system. They welcomed progress this year in advancing the Free-Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific. They will strengthen APEC’s standing as the premier economic forum in the region and as an incubator of ideas.

Given the continued efforts of economies to respond to and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders are determined to achieve a post-COVID-19 economic recovery and will reinforce systems to prepare for future crises.

They recognize that more intensive efforts are needed to address today’s challenges such as rising inflation, food security, climate change and natural disasters, among others.

Leaders also endorsed the Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy—a comprehensive framework to further APEC’s sustainability objectives. Leaders will advance these goals in a bold, responsive and comprehensive manner, merging existing commitments with new aspirational ones.

They will meet again in the United States of America in 2023. Leaders also welcomed Peru’s offer to host APEC in 2024 and the Republic of Korea’s offer for 2025.

Read the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Declaration

Read the Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy

Explore the Bangkok Goals Website

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

tuvalu.tv: Without Climate Action, Tuvalu Will Be The First Nation To Be Forced Into The Metaverse
Tuvalu is a low-lying Pacific nation currently experiencing the effects of a global sea level rise caused by climate change and expected to be underwater in a matter of decades due to global inaction...
More>>



Fire & Emergency NZ: Team To Support New South Wales Flood Response
An incident management team from Fire and Emergency New Zealand will be departing for Australia today (Monday 14 November) to support the widespread flooding response in New South Wales... More>>



Euro-Med Monitor: Activation Of Official Rescue Missions Critical To Halt Growing Number Of Migrant Drownings
An over 14% increase in the number of drowned migrants and asylum seekers this year as compared to last year necessitates the immediate activation of official rescue missions by EU countries... More>>

350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>


North East Syria: Child Malnutrition Increases Over 150% Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis
The number of malnourished children in North East Syria has surged by over 150% in the past six months with at least 10,000 more children now facing malnutrition than in the previous six months, according to new data... More>>

PIANGO: Urgent And Decisive Actions At The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27
With the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27 underway at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (PIANGO) and partners, have outlined a list of key asks... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 