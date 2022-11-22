Children In Papua New Guinea Gain From Kiwi Dental Grant

Children in Papua New Guinea have benefited thanks to a US$5000 grant from the Mars Wrigley Foundation and the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA).

Dr Yvonne Golpak, an Otago University Doctor of Clinical Dentistry graduate, now with the University of Papua New Guinea as a Specialist in Paediatric Dentistry and Dr Naomi Asing, Community and Preventive Dentist at Port Moresby General Hospital are the team leaders.

“This school based dental visit was mainly targeted for the Motu - Koitabu children,” said Dr Golpak.

The team visited three selected schools Butuka Academy School, Koki Primary School, and Hagara Primary School.

“We brought dental health care to where it is inaccessible and oral health awareness is lacking. It was pleasing to provide dental treatment and oral health education to the children of Motu - Koitabu,” said Dr Golpak.

A total of 609 children across the three schools were checked. Oral health education was provided, individually and in classrooms. In total 65 children across the three schools who had parent consent and gave assent received dental treatment onsite. Most were given referrals to present to the Port Moresby dental clinic due to complexity of the oral health condition and dental anxiety.

“We are immensely grateful to the Mars Wrigley Foundation and the New Zealand Dental Association for their support,” concluded Dr Golpak.

