Combined Terrorist Attack In Jerusalem, 23.11.2022

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Israel

Yesterday morning there were two separate terrorist attacks in which two bombs went off at two bus stops. As a result a 16-year-old boy was murdered and more than 20 were injured.

An extensive intelligence effort is under way to uncover the terrorists, their leaders and whoever supplied them with weapons.

This follows the case of the abduction of the body of an Israeli man who died after a car crash in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday morning, by Palestinian terrorists from a hospital in the city. After they discovered that he was Israeli, they disconnected him from a respirator, stole his body and are holding it hostage. Returning the abducted body of the Israeli civilian is a humanitarian act that must take place.

This is an escalation in a wave of terrorism against Israeli civilians, as seen in recent months.

Israel will continue to act forcefully against the threat of terrorism. We will pursue and capture every terrorist who hurts the citizens of Israel. Anyone who tries to harm Israelis will pay a heavy price for it. The terrorists will not be able to escape and hide. Terrorism targeting Israeli citizens in unforgivable.

The events in Jenin and Jerusalem are fueled by an atmosphere of violence and incitement perpetrated by terrorist organizations.

We call on the international community to strongly condemn Palestinian terrorism and demand the Palestinians cease violence from within their society. In addition, we call for a Palestinian condemnation of these terrorist attacks.

