World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents 2023 Race Team Setups

Saturday, 26 November 2022, 4:55 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Nov 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced on November 25 its domestic and international race entry structure and the outline of TGR GR86/BRZ Cup and TGR Yaris Cup for the 2023 season.

- The Hypercar category of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season will see a number of new rivals participate, and will also mark the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Under the leadership of Team Principal Kamui Kobayashi, our aim is to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a sixth time in a row, and to secure both the Drivers' and Manufacturers' double for a fifth year in succession.

- In the SUPER GT and the Japanese Super Formula Championship, which are the highest categories of racing in Japan, our aim is to win both the Drivers' and the Teams' Championships. TGR will also engage in coordination with all related parties to enhance the motorsports industry in Japan.

- In Japan-Based Participatory Motorsport Events, we will use the TGR Yaris Cup as a way to expand the driver base, and work together with racing circuit operators to ensure even safer races.

TGR will continue its practice of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and pursuing activities to enhance the appeal and sustainability of motorsports.

*We will announce our plans for the Super Taikyu series in due course.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38320129.html

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Indonesia Earthquake: Dozens Of Children Injured, Some Killed, After Eathquake Damages Over 80 Schools
Dozens of children are injured and some have lost their lives after a powerful earthquake damaged more than 80 schools while classes were underway on Indonesia’s main island of Java, Save the Children said on Tuesday (local time)...
More>>



Science Media Centre: COP27 Comes To A Close – Expert Reaction
Wealthy countries attending the annual UN Climate Change Conference have agreed to fund poor and vulnerable nations that are experiencing some of the worst effects of a changing climate... More>>



Vijay Prashad: Waters Run Red In Africa’s Great Lakes — A War Is Raging We Can’t Ignore Any Longer
In early November, foreign ministers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen’Apala, and Rwanda, Vicent Biruta met in Luanda, Angola, to find a political solution to a conflict that has been ongoing in eastern DRC for decades... More>>


UNFCCC: COP27 Reaches Breakthrough Agreement On New “Loss And Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
The United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 closed today with a breakthrough agreement to provide “loss and damage” funding for vulnerable countries hit hard by climate disasters... More>>


350: Pacific Climate Activists Join Protests Demanding More Ambition In Climate Negotiations
With the slogan “we are not yet defeated” hundreds of people marched on the morning of 12th of November at COP27 in Egypt to make it clear that civil society will not give up in defending their demands... More>>


North East Syria: Child Malnutrition Increases Over 150% Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis
The number of malnourished children in North East Syria has surged by over 150% in the past six months with at least 10,000 more children now facing malnutrition than in the previous six months, according to new data... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 