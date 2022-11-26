TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents 2023 Race Team Setups

TOKYO, Nov 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced on November 25 its domestic and international race entry structure and the outline of TGR GR86/BRZ Cup and TGR Yaris Cup for the 2023 season.

- The Hypercar category of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season will see a number of new rivals participate, and will also mark the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Under the leadership of Team Principal Kamui Kobayashi, our aim is to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for a sixth time in a row, and to secure both the Drivers' and Manufacturers' double for a fifth year in succession.

- In the SUPER GT and the Japanese Super Formula Championship, which are the highest categories of racing in Japan, our aim is to win both the Drivers' and the Teams' Championships. TGR will also engage in coordination with all related parties to enhance the motorsports industry in Japan.

- In Japan-Based Participatory Motorsport Events, we will use the TGR Yaris Cup as a way to expand the driver base, and work together with racing circuit operators to ensure even safer races.

TGR will continue its practice of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and pursuing activities to enhance the appeal and sustainability of motorsports.

*We will announce our plans for the Super Taikyu series in due course.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/38320129.html

