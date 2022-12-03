Pacific Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM3) Will Be Hosted In 2023 By The Republic Of Nauru

VANUATU: Hosting arrangements for the third Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM3) were announced at the 9th Pacific Aviation Officials Meeting held in Port Vila on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

RAMM3 will be hosted as a face-to-face meeting by the Government of the Republic of Nauru and is tentatively scheduled for early November 2023.

“RAMM3 will mark a significant step towards aviation growth through regional collaboration and commitment,” said Mr. Nodel Neneiya, Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Nauru, Chair of the Aviation Officials Meeting.

“We look forward to our Pacific Aviation Ministers coming together in Nauru to discuss strengthening the region’s aviation sector and air connectivity,” said Secretary Neneiya.

The 9th Aviation Officials Meeting was attended by senior aviation officials from 13 Pacific States including Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Senior aviation officials discussed the progress made against the ministerial priorities set by Pacific Ministers to achieve the vision of the Port Moresby Declaration to improve air connectivity and support economic growth for the benefit of Pacific peoples.

“The launch of the Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy at the 41st Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) was a significant milestone and creates a real opportunity to accelerate aviation improvements for our Blue Pacific,” said Secretary Neneiya.

“At its core, the 10-year Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy is aligned with the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and seeks to create a harmonised, collaborative and connected Pacific aviation system that will mutually benefit all for a sustainable aviation in all Pacific States.”

“Positive progress continues now on developing the Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy action plan, the next Treaty steps for the amendments to the Pacific Islands Civil Aviation Safety and Security Treaty (PICASST), and establishing an enhanced regional aviation organisation through further consultation and dialogue,” said Mr. Neneiya.

Financial support from the Australian and New Zealand governments, the World Bank, and the Pacific Regional Infrastructure Facility to support regional aviation collaboration and strengthening was acknowledged at the 9th Pacific senior aviation officials meeting.

The Pacific Aviation Safety Office, as the RAMM Secretariat, will continue to progress regional actions in collaboration with the region’s senior aviation officials in the lead up to RAMM3.

