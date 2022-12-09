VUW Hosts Exhibition Glorifying Ukrainian Fascists

By Tom Peters.



Victoria University of

Wellington (VUW) is currently hosting an installation

designed to promote the US-NATO proxy war being waged by

Ukraine’s military against Russia, while whitewashing the

Ukrainian regime and its fascist supporters.

The

exhibition, titled “Ukraine: The Cost of Freedom,” was

exhibited in the Auckland War Memorial Museum during

September and October, before moving to Wellington last

month.



The display at VUW was mounted by the

Ukrainian Gromada of Wellington (UGW). This group is

affiliated with the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), a

network of organisations founded in 1967 in New York to

oppose the Soviet Union from the standpoint of right-wing

Ukrainian nationalism and anti-communism.

Since

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the UWC has

served as an important propaganda arm of Volodymr

Zelensky’s regime, staging rallies and raising funds for

Ukraine’s war effort, while demanding more direct military

action against Russia by the US and NATO.

The UGW,

along with the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand, is

calling for the Labour Party-led government to expel

Russia’s ambassador, and to provide more funding, weapons

and training for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Jacinda

Ardern’s government has already declared its

“unwavering” commitment to the war against Russia and

has sent more than 200 soldiers to help train Ukrainian

forces in the UK, gather intelligence, and coordinate

supplies for the war.

The exhibition at VUW falsely

depicts the Ukrainian regime as the blameless victim of

“unprovoked” Russian aggression aimed at “denying

Ukraine its statehood and killing

indiscriminately.”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion was

certainly reactionary: it has led to thousands of deaths,

along with rampant inflation that is devastating millions of

people throughout the world. The war, however, was

deliberately prepared and instigated by the US and NATO,

which have for years militarily encircled Russia, carrying

out military provocations, and in 2014 supported a coup in

Ukraine that overthrew a pro-Russian government.

The

coup is glorified in the VUW exhibition as a “Revolution

of Dignity” carried out to integrate Ukraine into the

European Union. It was led by far-right US-backed forces,

which brought to power a viciously anti-Russian government.

This sparked a civil war with the eastern provinces of

Donetsk and Luhansk with large ethnic Russian populations,

and Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The long-standing

aim of US imperialism is to counter its economic decline by

securing its domination over the entire Eurasian

landmass—with its vast natural resources and working class

population—even if this means war with both Russia and

China.

A central aspect of the VUW installation is its

glorification of the Azov Battalion, a fascist militia

founded following the 2014 coup, which has been integrated

into Ukraine’s military and promoted, trained and funded

by the US and its allies.

A wall panel states: “Azov

Battalion, praised as ‘our best warriors’ by President

Petro Poroshenko (2014–2019) became part of our National

Guard under government command. Putin then played upon and

inflated Azov’s far-right links with false propaganda

about Ukrainian ‘Nazi’ government.”

While

admitting that Azov was founded by “a person with

far-right views,” the text claims that the

organisation’s “radical core” has been diluted by the

influx of new fighters. This assertion is not backed up by

anything and flies in the face of reality.

Azov, along

with other militias like the Right Sector’s Ukrainian

Volunteer Corps and the country’s military leadership

itself, is teeming with fascists, racists and anti-Semites.

Its founder Andriy Biletsky is a white supremacist who in

2010 stated that Ukraine had a mission to “lead the white

races of the world in a final crusade … against Semite-led

Untermenschen [subhumans].”

Azov forged links with

other neo-Nazi and white supremacist organisations

internationally, including the Rise Above Movement and the

Atomwaffen Division in the US, and has played a significant

role in recruiting foreign fighters for the Ukraine war. The

militia uses Nazi symbols, including—until a recent

rebranding—the Wolfsangel used by Hitler’s SS, and the

Black Sun, which was used by terrorist Brenton Tarrant, who

massacred 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New

Zealand in March 2019.

Like the Ukrainian government,

the Azov Battalion promotes Stepan Bandera as a national

hero. As the leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian

Nationalists (OUN), Bandera collaborated with the Waffen SS

during World War II in carrying out the Holocaust in

Ukraine. The OUN viewed Nazi Germany as an ally in the

struggle to restore capitalism to Ukraine and break from the

Soviet Union.



The VUW exhibition includes a

picture of Bandera alongside a map of Ukraine, with two

other OUN leaders, Yevhen Konovalets and Roman Shukhevych.

During World War I, Konovalets led the Sich Riflemen, which

began as a unit of Ukrainian soldiers within the

Austro-Hungarian army. He played a leading role in the

operation to crush the January 1918 uprising of workers in

Kyiv supporting the Russian Revolution.

Shukhevych was

a leader of the OUN’s armed wing, the Ukrainian Insurgent

Army, which directly participated in the massacre of tens of

thousands of Poles and Jews in WWII. He was also a commander

in the Nazis’ Nachtigall Battalion, and a deputy commander

of the Schutzmannschaft 201 auxiliary police

battalion.

None of these facts are explained in the

exhibition, which presents a right-wing nationalist version

of Ukraine’s history aimed at relativising the Nazi

Holocaust.

Under the subheading “~7 mil. Ukrainian

lives paid to win World War II,” the wall text declares:

“The world knows about the atrocities of Hitler, but many

do not realise that his regime was just an ambitious student

that surpassed (arguably) its real teacher, Stalin and his

Soviet killing machine.” The text falsely equates the

actions of the Soviets and the Nazis in Ukraine, saying that

both sides showed “especial hatred towards ethnicities

deemed unwanted and massacred.”

The “History of

Ukraine” panel does not mention the genocide of the Jewish

people by the Nazis (assisted by the OUN). Nor is there any

acknowledgement of the decisive role played by the Soviet

Red Army, which included about 4.5 million Ukrainian

soldiers, in defeating the Nazi war

machine.



The claim that Stalin was the

“real teacher” of Hitler, with the implication that the

Soviet Union bears responsibility for the Holocaust, is part

of an extreme right-wing narrative promoted during the 1980s

by Nazi apologists such as Ernst Nolte in Germany. More

recently, these claims have been repackaged by propagandists

for US and German imperialism against Russia, such as Jörg

Baberowski and Timothy Snyder.

While leaving out the

Holocaust, the VUW exhibition presents right-wing propaganda

that the Soviet famine of 1932–33 was a genocide, or

“Holodomor” (death by starvation), of the Ukrainian

population which “Stalin designed, and Soviet servants

eagerly conducted.”

The famine killed about 7

million people across the Soviet Union, and while Ukraine

suffered disproportionately with 3.5 million deaths, there

is no evidence to suggest there was a deliberate plan by

Moscow to kill Ukrainians. It was primarily the outcome of

the Stalinist bureaucracy’s disastrous agricultural

policies, including forced collectivisation in the

countryside. The persecuted Left Opposition led by Leon

Trotsky condemned these policies, which were the outcome of

Stalin’s reactionary nationalist program of building

“socialism in one country.”

Stalin represented the

nationalist reaction against the 1917 Russian Revolution. He

led a privileged bureaucracy, which consolidated its power

during the 1920s and 1930s through the mass murder,

imprisonment and exile of Left Oppositionists who fought to

preserve workers’ democracy in the Soviet Union, and to

defend the internationalist program of world socialism that

underpinned the revolution.

In lurid anti-communist

language, the “Cost of Freedom” exhibition states that

the founding of the Soviet Union in 1922 led to Ukraine

being “imprisoned by Bolsheviks” and oppressed by a

“Red horde of seasoned soldiers infected with promises of

wealth redistribution.”

In reality, the 1917

revolution was an uprising of millions of workers and

peasants, including in Ukraine, against the tsarist empire.

Millions subsequently joined the Red Army to defend the

gains of the revolution against imperialist intervention

during the Civil War.

As the WSWS has explained,

“the Soviet Union, based on workers’ power, was deeply

committed to the defense of the democratic and national

rights of all the nationalities that had been oppressed by

the tsarist regime. The bureaucratic degeneration of the

Soviet Union, personified in Stalin’s rise to power, found

particularly acute expression in the violation and

suppression of the legitimate democratic aspirations of the

national minorities within the USSR.”

Today, both

the Ukrainian and Russian regimes share an intense hatred of

socialism and the working class. Three days before launching

the invasion of Ukraine, Putin gave a lengthy speech which

glorified the tsarist regime and denounced Vladimir Lenin

and the Russian Revolution for “creating” the Ukrainian

state. The oligarchies represented by Putin and Zelensky

enriched themselves through the looting of state-owned

property following the Stalinists’ dissolution of the

Soviet Union in 1991 and the restoration of

capitalism.

The war in Ukraine, in the final analysis,

is the outcome of the break-up of the Soviet Union. This led

to the creation of intensely nationalistic states across

Eastern Europe, serving as military outposts for NATO and US

imperialism. Meanwhile, the working class across the region

suffered a catastrophic decline in its standard of living

due to the evisceration of social programs.

Now,

millions of working people face an ever-expanding war whose

purpose is to defend, on one side, the profits of the

Russian bourgeoisie, and on the other, those of the US and

NATO imperialists and their puppets in

Kyiv.



The fact that Victoria University of

Wellington and the Auckland War Memorial Museum have

provided a platform for extreme right-wing propaganda in the

service of the US-NATO war against Russia must be taken as a

warning by students and young people. As is the case

internationally, universities in New Zealand are being

transformed from places of learning and objective historical

research into centres for the promotion of war and

right-wing ideology.

VUW is playing a central role. In

August 2019, its Centre for Strategic Studies hosted a talk

by NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who hailed the

military build-up in nations bordering Russia, and denounced

“China’s role and influence” as another “threat”

to the “rules-based order” dominated by US imperialism

and its allies. A few months later the university hosted a

presentation by Anne-Marie Brady, a prominent NATO-funded

academic who has demanded more open support from Wellington

for the US-led military build-up against China.

The

current exhibition is a continuation of this campaign aimed

at integrating New Zealand more closely into the US war

drive. This requires the relentless demonisation of Russia

and the whitewashing of fascism in Ukraine. It also entails

the falsification of history in order to smear the Russian

Revolution, which brought an end to the First World War and

charted the path for abolishing the source of war: the

capitalist system and its division of the world into

antagonistic nation states.

The study of the Russian

Revolution is indispensable for young people and workers who

are seeking the means to prevent a catastrophic third world

war involving nuclear-armed powers. As was the case in 1917,

building an anti-war movement today requires a revolutionary

socialist strategy to unite the working class in every

country, including Ukrainian and Russian workers, against

their capitalist rulers.

We call on students at VUW

and other universities in New Zealand to oppose the

pro-imperialist propaganda barrage. Join the International

Youth and Students for Social Equality (IYSSE), which is

fighting to build a global anti-war movement, based on

socialist and internationalist principles.

Read and

share our statement, “A call to youth throughout the

world: Build a mass movement to stop the Ukraine war!” and

attend the IYSSE’s global webinar on December 11 at 7 a.m.

New Zealand time: https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/11/04/pers-n04.html

