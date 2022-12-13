The Business Of The 2022 World Cup

FIFA’s decision to stage the 2022 World Cup in Qatar sparked plenty of debate about the country’s suitability to host the tournament.

Moving the event from its traditional slot in June and July undoubtedly did not find favour with the top club competitions in Europe.

Qatar’s human rights record and the treatment of migrant workers were highlighted as other reasons why they should not host the World Cup.

However, while debates about those issues are likely to continue for some time, it appears they have not impacted the commercial success of the World Cup.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the ways the World Cup has provided commercial benefits, starting with the organisers themselves.

FIFA set for record revenues

FIFA earned around $5.4 billion of revenue from the 2018 World Cup in Russia and as reported by Football Today, is on track to top that figure this time around.

All seven FIFA partners and seven global sponsors, along with all regional supporter positions, were contracted by the governing body before a ball was kicked.

Coca-Cola, adidas, Wanda Group and Qatar Airways are amongst the global enterprises who have agreed lucrative sponsorship deals with FIFA.

The revenue generated is used to support FIFA’s 211 member associations and various worldwide initiatives that contribute to the development of the sport.

UK businesses cash-in

It has been estimated that businesses in the United Kingdom have benefited from the 2022 World Cup to the tune of £1 billion.

The Department for International Trade supported more than 35 companies to deliver goods and services for the tournament in Qatar.

They include Leeds-based consultants Turner & Townsend, who coordinated the construction of a new transport network to get fans to and from matches quickly.

Another firm to benefit is Northern Ireland’s StatSports, whose vests provide performance data to several teams including Brazil, Germany and England.

TV sales point to digital shift

A key feature of previous World Cups has been the spike in sales of televisions before and during the prestigious tournament.

However, Statista has reported that TV sales volumes across Europe this year will fall to their lowest level since 2014, at 67.4 million units.

This figure represents a year-on-year decrease of just under 13 percent, which could be attributed to the cost-of-living crisis currently being experienced in several countries.

It could also indicate that more people are watching live matches via digital devices, although the final figures will not be known until the tournament ends.

Qatar gets major tourism & hospitality boost

The tourism and hospitality industry in Qatar has received a major boost during the World Cup and there will likely be significant long-term benefits from hosting the event.

An estimated 1.5 million tourists have descended on Qatar for the tournament, providing a huge spike in revenues for associated businesses.

More than 150 new hotels have been built to meet the demand and industry analysts have forecast the sector will continue to grow over the coming years.

It has been estimated that Qatar could have more than 56,000 hotel rooms by the end of 2025, which will fuel significant increases in annual revenues.

Cash tills ringing for pub giant

The World Cup has provided a much-needed boost for a leading operator of pubs and hotels in the UK after what has been a difficult period for the sector.

While many businesses in the sector have been forced to close their doors over the past couple of years, Marston’s recently revealed pre-tax profits of £163.4m.

Drink sales during World Cup games are up about 50 percent compared with one year ago, while food sales have also risen significantly.

With the latter stages of the tournament still to be played followed by the hectic festive period, Marston’s have plenty of cause for celebration at the moment.

The final word

The 2022 World Cup seems set to be a big commercial success, although it may well pale into comparison with what happens in four years.

FIFA’s decision to expand the tournament to 48 teams is likely to have a major impact on the revenues generated in 2026.

The economies for the three host nations – United States, Canada and Mexico – should all benefit massively as the FIFA gravy train continues apace.

