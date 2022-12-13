Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Marta Hurtado On Peru

Geneva, 12 December 2022

With violence increasing as protests continue in Peru, we are deeply concerned that the situation may escalate further.

Given the number of protests, including strikes, planned for this week, we call on all involved to exercise restraint.

During clashes between protesters and police in the southern region of Apurimac on 11 December, two people – a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man - were killed. We call on the authorities to launch impartial, transparent and effective investigations with a view to holding those responsible to account.

Dozens of people, including at least four police officers, have been injured during the protests across the country. Journalists covering the protests have also been targeted by both demonstrators and the police, with several injured. There have also been instances where the police appear to have resorted to unnecessary and disproportionate use of force and indiscriminate use of tear gas.

Authorities must abide by their human rights obligations and allow people to exercise their rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of opinion and expression. We urge the police to ensure that force is only used when strictly necessary, and, if so, in full compliance with the principles of legality, precaution, and proportionality.

They also must ensure that media workers are able to perform their essential role free of fear or intimidation.

We stress the importance of listening to people’s concerns and grievances in effectively addressing the current situation, in line with the State’s obligation to respect, protect and ensure human rights.

The UN Human Rights Office stands ready to support these efforts.

