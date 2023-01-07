World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

AA Members Flock To Christchurch For Sobriety Celebration

Saturday, 7 January 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Alcoholics Anonymous

Happy, Joyous and Free 2023 is the theme for Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A) New Zealand/Aotearoa’s 60th Annual Convention which will be held at St Andrew’s College in Christchurch from 20 – 22 January, 2023.

Several hundred A.A. members from across New Zealand and overseas are expected to attend the three-day convention which will include speaker sessions and workshops on various aspects of sobriety, LGBTIQ+ and indigenous themed meetings, a continuous sharing meeting and a Public Meeting.

Members of the public, including health professionals and the media are welcome to attend the Public Meeting on Saturday 21 January, 2023 from 7.30pm which will feature speakers from Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon Family Groups – a twelve-step fellowship for friends and family members of alcoholics.

Raylene P (please see anonymity guidelines when referring to A.A. members), member of the Convention Host Planning Committee, said A.A. wanted to make people from the Deaf Community feel welcome and was grateful to have signing interpreters from Deaf Aotearoa’s isign service available at the Public Meeting.

“Everyone is welcome at the Public Meeting – it is a great opportunity for people to come along and learn about what Alcoholics Anonymous is and the support we offer those who want to stop drinking,’’ she says.

A.A. first formed in the United States in 1935 and has been established in New Zealand since 1946.

Public Information Meeting event details:

Saturday 21 January, 2023 from 7.30pm – 9pm

St Andrew’s College (Gym 1)
347 Papanui Road (entrance off Normans Rd)
Christchurch

This event is FREE and there is no need to RSVP.

Register for the 60th Annual A.A. Convention

For anyone wanting to attend the three-day Convention they can register and pay online via the A.A. website.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Alcoholics Anonymous on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Targeting Of Women And NGOs Preventing Delivery Of Life-saving Assistance Is Unacceptable
UN experts* today denounced and called for an immediate reversal of the Taliban’s recent order barring women from working in international and national non-governmental organisations...
More>>


UN: Libya: Alarming Levels Of Violence Against Women And Girls Must End
A UN human rights expert today called on the authorities in Libya to take urgent steps to protect all women and girls in the country from rampant violence and mistreatment... More>>



UN: Myanmar: Action Needed To Stop Carnage, Says Expert After Adoption Of Security Council Resolution
“It is notable that the UN Security Council has passed a resolution on Myanmar for the first time since the military unleashed a brutal crackdown... More>>



Colombia: ‘Renewed Hope’ For Consolidating Peace Says Guterres
The agreement between the Colombian Government and the five largest remaining armed groups there provides “renewed hope for comprehensive peace... More>>


Save The Children: 9 Facts About Our Work In Afghanistan
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


John P. Ruehl: Moscow’s Leverage In The Balkans
Since September, Kosovo’s fragile stability that has endured since 1999, following intervention by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has grown progressively precarious... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 