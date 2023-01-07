AA Members Flock To Christchurch For Sobriety Celebration

Happy, Joyous and Free 2023 is the theme for Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A) New Zealand/Aotearoa’s 60th Annual Convention which will be held at St Andrew’s College in Christchurch from 20 – 22 January, 2023.

Several hundred A.A. members from across New Zealand and overseas are expected to attend the three-day convention which will include speaker sessions and workshops on various aspects of sobriety, LGBTIQ+ and indigenous themed meetings, a continuous sharing meeting and a Public Meeting.

Members of the public, including health professionals and the media are welcome to attend the Public Meeting on Saturday 21 January, 2023 from 7.30pm which will feature speakers from Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon Family Groups – a twelve-step fellowship for friends and family members of alcoholics.

Raylene P (please see anonymity guidelines when referring to A.A. members), member of the Convention Host Planning Committee, said A.A. wanted to make people from the Deaf Community feel welcome and was grateful to have signing interpreters from Deaf Aotearoa’s isign service available at the Public Meeting.

“Everyone is welcome at the Public Meeting – it is a great opportunity for people to come along and learn about what Alcoholics Anonymous is and the support we offer those who want to stop drinking,’’ she says.

A.A. first formed in the United States in 1935 and has been established in New Zealand since 1946.

Public Information Meeting event details:

Saturday 21 January, 2023 from 7.30pm – 9pm

St Andrew’s College (Gym 1)

347 Papanui Road (entrance off Normans Rd)

Christchurch

This event is FREE and there is no need to RSVP.

Register for the 60th Annual A.A. Convention

For anyone wanting to attend the three-day Convention they can register and pay online via the A.A. website.

© Scoop Media

