BCFIF Strongly Condemns The Executions Of Two Detained Protesters In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom issued the following press release today, 7 January, strongly condemning the executions of two detained protesters, Mohammad Mehdi Karami (22) and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini (39), in Iran.

We call on the British government to unequivocally condemn this act of barbarism by the Iranian regime and to take immediate and concrete measures to hold the dictatorship in Iran to account for its crimes. We believe that under such circumstances, the international community, especially European countries, should sever all ties with the Iranian regime and predicate a return to normal diplomatic relations on an end in the execution and suppression of the Iranian people who are demanding their rights for fundamental change.

