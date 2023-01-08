World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BCFIF Strongly Condemns The Executions Of Two Detained Protesters In Iran

Sunday, 8 January 2023, 5:35 am
Press Release: BCFIF

The British Committee for Iran Freedom issued the following press release today, 7 January, strongly condemning the executions of two detained protesters, Mohammad Mehdi Karami (22) and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini (39), in Iran.

We call on the British government to unequivocally condemn this act of barbarism by the Iranian regime and to take immediate and concrete measures to hold the dictatorship in Iran to account for its crimes. We believe that under such circumstances, the international community, especially European countries, should sever all ties with the Iranian regime and predicate a return to normal diplomatic relations on an end in the execution and suppression of the Iranian people who are demanding their rights for fundamental change.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from BCFIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Targeting Of Women And NGOs Preventing Delivery Of Life-saving Assistance Is Unacceptable
UN experts* today denounced and called for an immediate reversal of the Taliban’s recent order barring women from working in international and national non-governmental organisations...
More>>


UN: Libya: Alarming Levels Of Violence Against Women And Girls Must End
A UN human rights expert today called on the authorities in Libya to take urgent steps to protect all women and girls in the country from rampant violence and mistreatment... More>>



UN: Myanmar: Action Needed To Stop Carnage, Says Expert After Adoption Of Security Council Resolution
“It is notable that the UN Security Council has passed a resolution on Myanmar for the first time since the military unleashed a brutal crackdown... More>>



Colombia: ‘Renewed Hope’ For Consolidating Peace Says Guterres
The agreement between the Colombian Government and the five largest remaining armed groups there provides “renewed hope for comprehensive peace... More>>


Save The Children: 9 Facts About Our Work In Afghanistan
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>


John P. Ruehl: Moscow’s Leverage In The Balkans
Since September, Kosovo’s fragile stability that has endured since 1999, following intervention by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), has grown progressively precarious... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 