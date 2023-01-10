World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk On Brazil

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 6:54 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva, 9 January 2023

“The scenes that unfolded on 8 January in Brazil, when thousands of supporters of the former president stormed and vandalized the headquarters of the three branches of the Brazilian State – Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace – were shocking.

I condemn this attack on the heart of Brazilian democracy.

Sunday’s violence was the culmination of the sustained distortion of facts and incitement to violence and hatred by political, social and economic actors who have been fuelling an atmosphere of distrust, division, and destruction by rejecting the result of democratic elections.

Accepting the outcome of free, fair and transparent elections is at the heart of fundamental democratic principles. Baseless allegations of electoral fraud undermine the right to political participation.

Disinformation and manipulation need to stop. I urge leaders from across Brazil’s political spectrum to cooperate with each other to work towards restoring trust in democratic institutions, and to promote public dialogue and participation.

At least eight journalists were attacked or had their equipment destroyed, meaning they were unable to perform their essential role of informing Brazilians – and the world – about what was happening. These latest attacks confirm a trend of increasing physical aggression against journalists in a context of high levels of political violence.

I call on the authorities to hold prompt, impartial, effective and transparent investigations into Sunday’s violence and bring those responsible to account.

My Office is ready to support the new Government in tackling the human rights issues Brazil is facing.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
