Geneva Pledges "a First Step Towards Climate Justice" For Pakistan - Save The Children

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 9:10 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Responding to the news that donors have pledged US$9 billion to support reconstruction efforts following last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan, Khuram Gondal, Pakistan Country Director for Save the Children, said:

"Last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan shattered the lives of at least 16 million children. Those who survived lost family members, homes, schools, healthcare and food supplies. It was one of the starkest demonstrations that those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis are often the most battered by its impacts.

"So today we applaud commitments at the Geneva conference as a first step towards climate justice for Pakistan. Much more work lies ahead, but this is exactly the kind of commitment campaigners have been calling for when they talk about funding for Loss and Damage. At COP27 we welcomed the news that the international community could support such funding - and it is encouraging to see that at the first major opportunity, some of those responsible have started to fulfill that promise. Hopefully the world is finally starting to wake up to its responsibility to deliver - not just for Pakistan but for other countries at the frontlines of the climate crisis."

