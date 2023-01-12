Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Marta Hurtado On Peru

“We are very concerned at the rising violence in Peru, which on Monday 9 January saw one of the deadliest days since unrest erupted in early December.

Since 7 December 2022, 40 people have died and 518 have been injured in clashes involving police and armed forces. Of these, according to official reports, at least 17 people were killed on Monday - including a minor - in Juliaca, in the southern region of Puno, and one police officer was killed on Tuesday when his vehicle was set ablaze.

Of those killed on Monday, at least nine deaths were caused by firearms, according to hospital sources. One medical worker was killed while administering aid. In addition to those killed at protests, a new born baby died while being taken to hospital due to the ambulance being stopped at a road blockade. Juliaca airport was allegedly stormed by some 5,000 protestors, and several public buildings and infrastructure have been destroyed over the last few weeks. Police officers were also injured.

We urge the authorities to carry out prompt, impartial and effective investigations into the deaths and injuries, holding those responsible to account and ensuring victims receive access to justice and redress.

Ahead of a planned national strike over the coming days, the UN Human Rights Office is calling on the demonstrators to show restraint while exercising their fundamental right of peaceful assembly. We reiterate our call for security forces to comply with human rights standards and ensure that force is only used when strictly necessary, and, if so, in full compliance with the principles of legality, precaution, and proportionality.

We recall that the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly must be respected and protected, as these are essential features of democratic life.

We note the Government has sent a high-level mission to Puno and has convened a national dialogue platform. It is essential that any negotiations are meaningful, with the involvement of all stakeholders.”

