World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Türk Alarmed At Abduction Of At Least 50 Women In Burkina Faso

Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 6:21 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (16 January 2023) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk today expressed alarm at the abduction of at least 50 women in Burkina Faso on 12 and 13 January and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

“I am alarmed that dozens of women out to search for food for their families were abducted in broad daylight, in what could be the first such attack deliberately targeting women in Burkina Faso,” said Volker Türk.

“I call for the immediate and unconditional release of all the abducted women and for the national authorities to promptly conduct an effective, impartial and independent investigation to identify those responsible and hold them to account.”

The abductions took place approximately 15 kilometers from the village of Arbinda, in the Sahel region, and are alleged to have been carried out by members of armed groups.

Arbinda is one of many towns and villages in northern Burkina Faso that have been besieged by armed groups since early 2019, making it extremely difficult for residents to have access to food, water and other basic goods and services.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Resumes Some Activities With Female Staff In Afghanistan
Three weeks since the Taliban announced that Afghan women were banned from working for any non-government organisations (NGOs), Save the Children said it was restarting some of its activities where reliable assurances had been given... More>>



Türk: New US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Fundamental Human Rights
New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law... More>>


UN: Ozone Layer Recovery Is On Track, Due To Success Of Montreal Protocol
The Earth’s ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades, a UN-backed panel of experts said on Monday. But the group also warned of the unintended impacts on the ozone layer of new technologies such as geoengineering...
More>>


UN: Chief Calls For Renewable Energy ‘Revolution’ For A Brighter Global Future
Renewable energy is the only credible path forward if the world is to avert a climate catastrophe, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Saturday, outlining a five-point plan for a just transition... More>>

Colombia: ‘Renewed Hope’ For Consolidating Peace Says Guterres
The agreement between the Colombian Government and the five largest remaining armed groups there provides “renewed hope for comprehensive peace... More>>


Save The Children: 9 Facts About Our Work In Afghanistan
Chief Volker Türk on Friday expressed shock that more than 130 people have now been sentenced to death by military courts behind closed-doors in Myanmar... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 