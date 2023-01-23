World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Conference Of Pacific Education Ministers To Identify Areas Of Action In The Education Sector

Monday, 23 January 2023, 5:29 pm
Press Release: PacREF

Pacific Islands Forum Education leaders, senior government officials, development partners, civil society organisations, policymakers, students, and educators will meet at the 1st Conference of Pacific Education Ministers (CPEM) on 20–22 March 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand, to discuss key education challenges within the region and how the region is progressing towards the goals of the Pacific Regional Education Framework (PacREF) and 2030 Agenda.

The Conference, with the theme ‘Empowering Education for Pacific People,” also seeks to mobilise resources to address some of the Pacific’s most pressing education challenges due to the impact of globalization and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discussions will focus on sub-themes, including quality and relevance, education financing, building resiliency, education access, inclusivity, and equity.

These themes are specifically chosen to focus discussions around skills-based training and TVET, maintenance of culture and language, Pacific indigenous knowledge and pedagogies, non-cognitive skills, regional education financing and governance, building resilient education systems and teaching for inclusion and equity.

“The Conference of Pacific Education Ministers (CPEM) brings together education stakeholders in the region to discuss emerging issues impacting the region, such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, digital technologies, connectivity, and social media, which directly impact the lives of Pacific children and influence their behaviour and lifestyles. Therefore, it is important for the education sector in the region to discuss ways to respond as a region to these issues,” said PacREF Facilitating Unit (PFU) Coordinator, Mr Filipe Jitoko.

He added that this would be the first-time where other stakeholders such as civil societies, teachers, and students would be part of the CPEM, and their contribution to the roundtable discussions would be greatly welcomed, especially since they are important stakeholders in steering education forward for the region.

“The conference will be an opportunity to share knowledge and good practices globally and regionally, identify areas for collaboration and explore innovative approaches in education that member countries can learn from as they develop their education systems to deliver educational programmes that empowers people of the Pacific to make their own decisions regarding their future,” Mr Jitoko said.

The University of the South Pacific jointly organises the CPEM through the PacREF Facilitating Unit (PFU) with the Government of New Zealand. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) is the lead agency of this year’s CPEM.

Following the successful virtual meeting in 2021, this year’s CPEM will be held in a hybrid format for the first time, with Ministers of Education invited to take part in the physical meeting in Auckland, while those who are unable to travel to New Zealand will participate virtually via an online platform.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from PacREF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Amnesty International: Resettlement For People From Nauru To New Zealand Needs Urgent Fast Tracking To End Cruelty Of Offshore Detention
Amnesty International understands that four more people were due to arrive in Aotearoa New Zealand yesterday after spending years in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime in Nauru...
More>>



Ukraine War: No Chance For Serious Peace Negotiations Yet, Says UN Chief
The UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday that he did not believe that there was an opportunity yet, to organise “a serious peace negotiation” between the warring parties in Ukraine, nearly a year on from Russia’s full-scale invasion... More>>


A Picture Of Global Complicity: Aiding Myanmar’s Military Regime
In the case of the military regime in Myanmar, double standards are not only modish but expected. Despite seemingly bold responses from the international community, Myanmar’s junta is not short of business partners. It is a complicity that continues to be lightly worn in capitals from Washington to Brussels...
More>>


Türk: New US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Fundamental Human Rights
New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law... More>>


UN: Envoy Sees ‘Real Chance’ Of Political Solution In Sudan
More than a year after the military coup in Sudan, political parties began talks this month aimed at restoring a civilian-led transition, which the UN has hailed as an important step towards peace and democracy... More>>

UN: Chief Calls For Renewable Energy ‘Revolution’ For A Brighter Global Future
Renewable energy is the only credible path forward if the world is to avert a climate catastrophe, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Saturday, outlining a five-point plan for a just transition... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 