World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Survival International Statement On Yanomami Health Emergency: A Genocide Foretold

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 5:46 am
Press Release: Survival International

Organization calls for six-point plan to address crisis

“The unprecedented and catastrophic health crisis engulfing the Yanomami people in northern Brazil is a genocide that’s been years in the making” said the head of Survival Brasil Sarah Shenker today.

“Former President Bolsonaro deliberately opened the gates to the territory and encouraged thousands of gold miners to flood in. He dismantled the Indigenous health service; cheered on the miners invading Indigenous territories; and ignored the desperate pleas for action from Indigenous organizations, Survival and many others when the scale of the crisis became clear.

“The miners – the diseases they’ve brought in, the mercury they’ve poisoned the rivers and people with, the forests they’ve destroyed and the violence they’ve unleashed – are the clear and obvious cause of this disaster.

“The results are well documented: 570 Yanomami children under 5 have died of preventable diseases since Bolsonaro came to power; Yanomami children are dying of malnutrition at a rate 191 times higher than the national average; 8 out of 10 Yanomami children in the regions of Auaris and Maturacá have chronic malnutrition; and so on.

“We’re pleased that President Lula has now called this what it is – a genocide. We're calling for a six-point plan to be enacted as a matter of extreme urgency:

1. Remove the miners. This has been done before, in the 1990s, but it needs real political will, and the funds to carry it out.

2. Send in the health teams who are desperately needed, and ensure they have long-term funding.

3. Prosecute the politicians and businesspeople who have been profiting from this genocide, both in the state of Roraima and elsewhere.

4. Dismantle the violent criminal gangs who now operate in the area and prosecute those who attacked and murdered Yanomami.

5. Clean up the supply chains to ensure anyone buying Brazilian gold can be sure it’s been legally produced.

6. Ensure this can never happen again: Indigenous territories need proper protection from invasion and land theft, and the will to enforce it. Official monitoring posts near uncontacted Yanomami communities need reinforcing.

“The early signs of action from President Lula and his team are encouraging. They don’t have a minute to lose, and Brazil’s Indigenous organizations and Survival will be watching closely to see if deeds follow words.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Survival International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Save The Children: Ukraine: One School Destroyed Every Other Day Since September
Reports from Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science show that 48 schools were completely destroyed by active combat, shelling and missile strikes from September to mid-December 2022...
More>>


Amnesty International: Resettlement For People From Nauru To New Zealand Needs Urgent Fast Tracking To End Cruelty Of Offshore Detention
Amnesty International understands that four more people were due to arrive in Aotearoa New Zealand yesterday after spending years in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime in Nauru...
More>>



Ukraine War: No Chance For Serious Peace Negotiations Yet, Says UN Chief
The UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday that he did not believe that there was an opportunity yet, to organise “a serious peace negotiation” between the warring parties in Ukraine, nearly a year on from Russia’s full-scale invasion... More>>



WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023
Two-and-a-half billion dollars: that’s how much funding the UN World Health Organization (WHO) will need across its operations this year, it said on Monday, to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation... More>>



Türk: New US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Fundamental Human Rights
New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law... More>>


UN: Envoy Sees ‘Real Chance’ Of Political Solution In Sudan
More than a year after the military coup in Sudan, political parties began talks this month aimed at restoring a civilian-led transition, which the UN has hailed as an important step towards peace and democracy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 