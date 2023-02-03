Global Sporting Heavyweights Set For Melbourne’s Future Of Sport Summit

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell and Professional Golf Association (PGA) TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan headline the latest globally recognised sport sector leaders speaking at Melbourne’s SportNXT 2023 conference in March.

In its second year, SportNXT, the international thought-leadership summit designed to shape the future of sport, is establishing a formidable cohort of industry leaders who will dive deep into the issues of today and opportunities of tomorrow for the sector, its athletes, and audiences.

Mr Goodell said he’s delighted to be a part of SportNXT: “I look forward to participating in this year’s SportNXT in Australia. We are deeply appreciative of the passion for sports throughout Australia, which we had the chance to experience first-hand in 1999 when the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers played in the country. We have since opened an office in Australia and look forward to helping grow the NFL and sports across this important region even more. My sincere thanks to SportNXT for the opportunity to be part of this important sports summit.”

Mr Monahan added: “Given the PGA TOUR’s longstanding relationship with Australia and Melbourne through the Presidents Cup and other golf initiatives, I am honored to confirm my participation in SportNXT alongside industry leaders in the world of sport. In a very short period of time, SportNXT has established itself as a leading global summit and this year’s program will further enhance its growing reputation. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to critical conversations involving the future of athlete development, fan engagement, technology, media and programs to diversify our respective sports.”

Mr Goodell and Mr Monahan are among an impressive list of sporting sector luminaries at SportNXT, including CEO of Sky New Zealand Sophie Moloney, Director of Away We Go Rachel Froggatt, and Co-Founder of DAZN Group James Rushton.

They feature alongside high-profile Australian speakers Larry Kestelman, Executive Chair of LK Group and Executive Chairman of National Basketball League (NBL) Australia, Gillon McLachlan, AFL CEO, Catherine Clark, CEO of Paralympics Australia, Marne Fechner, CEO of AusCycling, General Manager of NFL Australia and NZ, Charlotte Offord, Marissa Page, CMO of Rugby Australia, Cricket Australia EGM Broadcasting and Commercial Stephanie Beltrame, and returning SportNXT speakers Kelly Ryan, CEO of Netball Australia, VRC Chair Neil Wilson, CEO of Champion Data, Libby Owens, and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

The 16 new speakers confirmed today join previously announced global sports and business leaders, including Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm, International Cricket Council Chair Greg Barclay, News Corp Australasia Executive Chairman Michael Miller, Chair of the Local Organising Committee for the Victorian Commonwealth Games 2026 Peggy O’Neal AO, Salesforce CEO and Director for Rugby Australia and Rugby World Cup board member Pip Marlow, Seek CEO and Chair of NZ Rugby Commercial Ventures Ian Narev.

Summit reinforces Victoria as an international sporting powerhouse

In 2022, SportNXT featured 79 world-class speakers - 33 from overseas and 26 from Victoria’s sport and business sectors, reinforcing that the state’s strength in sport isn’t just in staging internationally significant events.

This year, the Victorian Government, through its trade facilitation and promotion agency Global Victoria, will be leading a trade delegation aligned to SportNXT 2023 that includes 50 industry representatives from France, the UK, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, the Middle East, and New Zealand eager to find opportunities with local Victorian and Australian businesses.

SportNXT directors Eddie McGuire and Bart Campbell are delighted to have attracted an unrivalled collection of global and domestic thought leaders to SportNXT, offering delegates access to, and insights from, the industries brightest minds.

“We are honoured to announce National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell and PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, who will head our amazing team of speakers,” Mr McGuire said.

“Straight off the Super Bowl, Goodell will give us insights on America’s biggest game while Monahan will share his expertise following the most tumultuous golf year ever. Speaking of tumultuous, Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm, International Cricket Council Greg Barclay and Victorian Commonwealth Games 2026 Chair, Peggy O’Neal, after finishing her hugely successful stint as Richmond Football Club President, will set the scene for the future while explaining the past. For individuals and organisations serious about the business of sport, you cannot afford to miss the opportunity to learn from this incredible group of thought leaders.

“The politics of sport, media rights, stadia builds, community expectations – there has never been more interest from so many angles in the world of sport.”

Mr Campbell added: "The sports industry in Australia faces similar challenges to the US, Europe and other parts of the sporting globe. From the fierce competition for sport fans’ eyes, ears, feet and wallets, to new and emerging investment models, advancements in technology and the rise and rise of women’s sport, SportNXT will offer plenty of answers to these ever so important issues and opportunities."

New and advanced format

Staged at Melbourne & Olympic Park’s state-of-the-art facility CENTREPIECE from 28-30 March, the 2023 event is offering a new format to ensure more value for delegates.

Five blockbuster keynote sessions, feature-panels and break-out sessions focussed on enabling deeper dives into matters are among the changes to SportNXT 2023. SportNXT is a hybrid international event, featuring speakers in-person and virtually.

The summit’s third day will again be reserved for site visits curated by SportNXT and the Victorian Government that showcase the array of world-class sports infrastructure in and around Melbourne.

Further speaker and agenda announcements for SportNXT 2023 will be made in the coming weeks. For more information for delegates, partners and stakeholders please visit www.sportnxt.org

