World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

European Parliament Takes Important Step To Protect Privacy And Freedom Of Expression In Political Ads Legislation

Friday, 3 February 2023, 6:48 am
Press Release: Access Now

Access Now welcomes the important first steps taken by the European Parliament in protecting European independent elections. The measures voted on today, 2 February, can help protect the freedom to form an opinion against manipulation in the EU. This vote happened in the context of the ongoing negotiations of the proposed Regulation on political advertising.

“Today’s vote on the proposed Regulation is an important step towards meaningful protection of people’s freedom of opinion and independent elections,” said Eliška Pírková, Senior Policy Analyst and Global Freedom of Expression Lead. “But some important safeguards are still missing, such as a stronger ban on ad targeting. During the next stage of negotiations, it will be pivotal for civil society to ensure that they are solidified.”

Access Now particularly welcomes the following changes brought by the European Parliament:

  • Narrowing the scope of the proposed Regulation by strictly limiting the scope to paid political content only. This important safeguard will help prevent restricting speech or activism, while a specific carve out for political views, opinions, and editorial content by the media will help protect open civic discourse.
  • Enabling robust transparency of political advertisement by creating Ad Repositories by establishing the European Repositories for online political advertisement. Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) such as Meta, Very Large Online Search Engines (VLOSEs) like Google, and any other publisher of political advertisements will have to supply a list of essential information to repositories.
  • Enhancing user-centric transparency by strengthening individuals’ understanding of who stands behind the advertisement and the groups at whom the advertising is targeted.
  • Preventing the abuse of people’s sensitive data by banning its use in targeting and ad delivery techniques. Techniques that involve the processing of special categories of personal data are now prohibited. The EP permits only those targeting techniques using data explicitly provided by users.

Challenges ahead

Access Now strongly supports the EP’s efforts to protect people’s personal data, but flags there is significant room for improvement, particularly the inclusion of a complete ban of targeting and ad delivery techniques using observed and inferred personal data. Addressing this granular categorisation of data used by private actors — often without peoples’ awareness — would provide high protective standards against abuse and manipulation.

During the upcoming trilogue negotiations, Access Now will continue to fight for firm safeguards of people’s personal data, powerful enforcement mechanisms, and for people’s absolute freedom to form their political opinions without unjustified interference.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Globetrotter: Why
A Small City In Ukraine Is A Focal Point In The War

Since the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive started gaining momentum in September 2022, the Russian army has largely been on the defensive. More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: One School Destroyed Every Other Day Since September

Reports from Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science show that 48 schools were completely destroyed by active combat, shelling and missile strikes from September to mid-December 2022.More>>


Amnesty International: Resettlement For People From Nauru Needs Urgent Fast Tracking

Amnesty International understands that four more people were due to arrive in NZ yesterday after spending years in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime in Nauru.
More>>




WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023

That’s how much funding the WHO will need across its operations this year to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation. More>>


Türk: US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Human Rights

New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. More>>



UN: Envoy Sees ‘Real Chance’ Of Political Solution In Sudan

More than a year after the military coup in Sudan, political parties have begun talks aimed at restoring a civilian-led transition. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 