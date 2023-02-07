World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk Deplores Expulsion Of Representative From Mali

Tuesday, 7 February 2023, 7:17 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (6 February 2023) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Monday said he was deeply disturbed by the Malian authorities’ decision to declare the top UN Human Rights representative in the country as persona non grata.

“I deeply regret the decision by the Malian authorities to declare my representative, Guillaume Ngefa, as persona non grata and to order him to leave the country in 48 hours. I have been very troubled by the intimidation and harassment he has faced in social media in recent months,” said Türk. “United Nations staff must never be threatened or sanctioned for doing their work, which is based on the UN Charter.”

“I have full confidence in his professionalism and his dedication to the promotion and protection of human rights in Mali. I call on the interim authorities in Mali to rescind this regrettable decision without delay.”

The measure was announced in a Government communiqué dated 5 February, asserting that Ngefa, the Director of the Human Rights Division of the UN Multi-Dimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and Representative of the High Commissioner in Mali, had been declared persona non grata. Ngefa was already outside Mali when the decision was communicated.

The United Nations has long maintained that the doctrine of persona non grata is not applicable to personnel of the United Nations. It is contrary to the obligations of Member States under the UN Charter, including those concerning the privileges and immunities of the UN and its staff.

“Human rights are integral to peacekeeping,” Türk stressed.

“I urge the authorities to create a respectful, safe and enabling environment for human rights work in Mali, which is more crucial than ever in the current context. I urge the Malian authorities to ensure better respect for and protection of human rights defenders. No one should face reprisals for speaking out on human rights issues.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Globetrotter: Why
A Small City In Ukraine Is A Focal Point In The War

Since the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive started gaining momentum in September 2022, the Russian army has largely been on the defensive. More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: One School Destroyed Every Other Day Since September

Reports from Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science show that 48 schools were completely destroyed by active combat, shelling and missile strikes from September to mid-December 2022.More>>


Amnesty International: Resettlement For People From Nauru Needs Urgent Fast Tracking

Amnesty International understands that four more people were due to arrive in NZ yesterday after spending years in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime in Nauru.
More>>




WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023

That’s how much funding the WHO will need across its operations this year to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation. More>>


Türk: US Border Enforcement Actions Pose Risk To Human Rights

New border enforcement measures recently announced by the US administration risk undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. More>>



UN: Envoy Sees ‘Real Chance’ Of Political Solution In Sudan

More than a year after the military coup in Sudan, political parties have begun talks aimed at restoring a civilian-led transition. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 