Türk Urges Investigation After Scores Killed In Somalia Clashes

GENEVA (7 February 2023) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Tuesday called on the Somali authorities to ensure an independent, effective, and impartial investigation after scores of people were killed in clashes between the security forces and clan members in Laas Canood that started on 5 February.

“At least 20 people have been killed, and an estimated 119 others injured in Laas Canood – among them children – in fighting between the security forces and members of a local clan,” said Türk. “I am concerned by reports that the clashes are continuing today with additional claims of new casualties.”

“These potentially unlawful killings come just a month after at least 20,000 people were displaced by clashes in Laas Canood, and could contribute to further displacement, compounding the already fragile humanitarian situation in the region.”

“I call on the authorities to conduct a credible and impartial investigation into the clashes to determine who is responsible and hold them to account in fair trials, including for reported damage to homes.”

Laas Canood is in the Sool and Sanaag regions, which are claimed by both “Somaliland” and Puntland.

