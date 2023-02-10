World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EU Negotiations On AI Systems Must #ProtectNotSurveil People On The Move

Friday, 10 February 2023, 5:52 am
Press Release: Access Now

Access Now calls on the European Parliament to protect people on the move — including those seeking refuge and asylum, and with an irregular migration status — during this week’s negotiations of the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act). As discussions around what AI systems must be banned under Article 5 of the AI Act take place, the European Parliament’s IMCO and LIBE Committees must follow recommendations from Access Now and other organisations to prohibit all systems that are proven to cause irreversible harm to people’s fundamental rights, including AI systems used in the migration and border contexts.

“These AI Act negotiations are a test-bed for the protection of every person, regardless of their migration status, from harmful AI,” said Caterina Rodelli, EU Policy Analyst at Access Now. “There is mounting evidence of tech-facilitated harms against migrant people — and we must act to prohibit its further abuse now. Systems such as automated profiling and forecasting tools are inherently discriminatory, and can lead to further unjustified deaths of people at the EU borders. Rapporteurs must seize this opportunity to actually protect, not surveil, people on the move in the EU AI Act.”

Last month, nearly 200 organisations urged the EU to ensure the AI Act centres the rights of marginalised people and communities on the move.

Launched today, 9 February, the new #ProtectNotSurveil coalition website led by Access Now, European Digital Rights (EDRi), Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), and Refugee Law Lab, gathers information for policymakers and anyone following discussions on the AI Act as to why the IMCO and LIBE Committees must ensure the following systems are prohibited:

  • Predictive analytics systems used for preventing migration that will exacerbate violence at the borders and lead to push-backs;
  • Automated risk assessments and profiling systems that entrench racism and bias, and erode human dignity and freedom from discrimination;
  • “Lie-detectors” and all technology that claim to infer people’s emotions; and
  • Remote Biometric Identification at the border and in and around detention facilities that enable mass surveillance.

For more information, visit the #ProtectNotSurveil website.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Red Cross: Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal
New Zealand Red Cross has launched the Türkiye Syria Earthquakes Appeal to help deliver urgently needed relief to communities impacted by the recent devastating earthquakes... More>>



UN: Türkiye, Syria Quake Latest: Full Scale Of Disaster Still Unfolding, UN Humanitarians Warn

The full scale of the multiple earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria is still unfolding, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday, as they stressed the critical need to step up search and rescue efforts...
More>>



Globetrotter: Why
A Small City In Ukraine Is A Focal Point In The War

Since the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive started gaining momentum in September 2022, the Russian army has largely been on the defensive. More>>




UN: Reduce Pollution To Combat ‘Superbugs’ And Other Anti-microbial Resistance

Up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 due to anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report launched in Bridgetown, Barbados... More>>


France: Mass Protests Against Higher Retirement Age
France’s President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age by two years. However, 72 percent of French people are against the pension reform—and the trend is rising... More>>


WHO: $2.54 Billion Needed To Tackle Unprecedented Health Needs In 2023

That’s how much funding the WHO will need across its operations this year to help a record number of people facing disease and starvation. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 