Schneider Electric Achieves Its Highest-ever Score In 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Above-average overall score for ongoing efforts on workplace diversity, equity, inclusion, and care

Schneider’s highest-ever score awarded on Bloomberg’s 2023 GEI

Rueil-Malmaison (France) – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights Schneider’s ongoing efforts to increase gender equity across the company and build an inclusive and caring work environment.

The 2023 Bloomberg GEI lists 484 companies across 54 industries headquartered in 45 countries and regions and measures their performance according to five key pillars: Leadership & talent pipeline, Equal pay & gender pay parity, Inclusive culture, Anti-sexual harassment policies, and External brand.

Schneider Electric achieved an overall score of 81%, up from 77% the previous year and well above the index average of 73%.

The company has also maintained its consistently strong performance for Equal pay & gender pay parity (88%), in recognition of its actions to reduce the pay gap to less than 1% for both women and men by 2025.

Schneider achieved scores well above average compared to its GEI peers for External brand (81%) and Inclusive culture (80%). The company’s above-average score for Leadership & talent pipeline (55%) reflects progress toward its goal of improving gender representation through increased hiring, promotion and retention of women.

As of December 2022, women represent 41% of Schneider’s executive committee and the company is committed to achieving 50:40:30 gender balance (i.e., women representing 50% of all new hires, 40% of all frontline managers, and 30% of senior leadership) by 2025.

Schneider Electric has also been named as one of Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies for the sixth consecutive year, ranking third in the electronics industry and is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitments to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace while reducing its environmental impact and providing sustainable solutions for its customers.

Schneider Electric has been frequently recognized for its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and as a great employer in France, Canada and the U.S.

For more about inclusion and diversity at Schneider Electric, visit se.com/diversity-and-inclusion/

