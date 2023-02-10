World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

International Humanitarian Response Needed For Türkiye-Syria Earthquake

Friday, 10 February 2023, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Council for International Development

NZ aid charities are calling for the public’s help in response to the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake. The severity and fast changing nature of the situation means they require lifesaving supplies – food, clean water, medical care and shelter, as the freezing weather conditions and cholera outbreak exacerbate the crisis.

“The scenes coming out of the Türkiye-Syria earthquake are heartbreaking, and the months ahead will see this particular humanitarian crisis worsen” states Carlos Calderon, Chair of the CID Humanitarian Network. “This area is already dealing with complexities due to the Syria conflict, and our partners on the ground will need all the support they can get”.

ADRA, UNICEF, Tearfund, Oxfam, World Vision, Orphans Aid International, Christian World Service and Rotary New Zealand are seeking support for their local partners within the nations providing aid to the millions affected.

Children are particularly vulnerable, and Syrian children even more so. UNICEF states these children already had “to face one of the most complex humanitarian situations in the world” and “the impact of such a devastating earthquake makes the situation even more desperate for kids.” UNICEF want to ensure affected children can access lifesaving resources, protection services and psychological support.

For press enquiries and interviews contact Sarah King: commsmanager@cid.org.nz or 02108799373. We have spokespeople available in New Zealand and on the ground in Türkiye and Syria

Below is a list of organisations who have launched appeals for the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake. We will continue to update our list as more come in, which can be found on the Council for International Development website.

