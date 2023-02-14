World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk After Shutdown Of Independent Media Outlet In Cambodia

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 6:52 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Geneva (13 February 2023) – I am alarmed that the licence for the independent media outlet Voice of Democracy has today been revoked.

I am concerned that this decision appears arbitrary as it was not preceded by a thorough and transparent process as required under Cambodia’s own press law, and fails to meet the tests of legality, necessity and proportionality that international human rights law requires for any permissible restriction on freedom of expression.

I call on the Government of Cambodia to rescind this very troubling decision, to protect the civil and political rights of all, and to ensure an enabling environment for civil society, including independent media outlets.

