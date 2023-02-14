Lack Of Clean Water, Toilets, Puts Earthquake Survivors, Particularly Children, In Türkiye At Risk Of Disease

Areas of Türkiye worst affected by last week’s devastating earthquakes urgently need humanitarian aid in order to prevent a secondary public health emergency, said Save the Children.

Thousands of people are without safe drinking water and sanitation facilities such as running water and toilets. In these conditions there is a risk of a waterborne disease outbreaks, which would be particularly deadly to children.

Randa Ghazy, Regional Media Manager at Save the Children International, is in Antakya, Hatay, one of the worst affected areas in Türkiye. The organisation has been working in the area since 2015 in close collaboration with local government, municipality and other stakeholders. Randa said:

"Many people in affected areas don’t have access to toilets or sanitation facilities, putting them at risk of waterborne diseases, which are particularly deadly for children. I spoke to parents in the areas around Antakya who are sleeping in cars and community centres, they told me that their children are vomiting, so there’s a real concern that some children are already falling ill.

"The issue is compounded by the lack of health services, as many hospitals have been destroyed and those which are still standing are overwhelmed with thousands of injured people. Hospitals are also running short on medical supplies and fuel to operate. They won’t be able to cope with a waterborne disease outbreak, and children will be in the greatest danger.

"It’s psychologically difficult for survivors to live in these conditions. Without access to sanitation facilities, people have no choice other than to go to the toilet outside. Women and girls are having to manage their periods without privacy, clean water and sanitary products, it’s incredibly stressful."

Marielle Snel, Senior Global Humanitarian Water Sanitation and Hygiene Advisor for Save the Children. said:

"People in the earthquake affected areas urgently need safe drinking water and latrines. It’s challenging as water pipes are broken. Once the latrines are in place, waste needs to be safely disposed of, to avoid risk of waterborne and vector-borne diseases.

"Sanitation facilities need to be built in a way that considers the safety of women and girls. There needs to be adequate privacy and lighting, so they can use facilities without feeling unsafe."

Save the Children is on the ground in Türkiye distributing food, temporary shelter items and essential emergency relief items, including blankets, warm clothing, sleeping bags, heaters, diapers and sanitary towels. The organisation is also bringing in a team of water sanitation and hygiene specialists, who will assess the needs on the ground, and also support the government in its response.

In Türkiye and Syria Save the Children is planning to reach a total of 1.6 million people, including 675,000 children. This includes 1.1 million people, including 550,000, children in Syria, and 500,000 people, including 125,000 children, in Türkiye.

Content from Hatay, Türkiye: https://www.contenthubsavethechildren.org/Package/2O4C2SDLGQ_V

www.contenthubsavethechildren.org/Package/2O4C2SDLZ5IS

Vlogs by Randa and Ceyda plus b-roll for damage, hot meal distribution and aid warehouse: www.contenthubsavethechildren.org/Package/2O4C2SDLP34Y

Partner organization distributing bread (Vlog and Photos): https://www.contenthubsavethechildren.org/Share/1460mc3637k7tnmalo7ih024676vrkdm

Syria: Child living in a tent (soundbite/Vlog, b-roll and photos): https://www.contenthubsavethechildren.org/Share/62wri7vy10881l0lca4ti4865e3q0085

Syria: A child shares his disappointment for losing school work and report cards (Vlog, B-roll and photos): https://www.contenthubsavethechildren.org/Share/texnbn3hs48e04xk453yc61i7jq7h723

Earthquake destruction in Antakya, Hatay, Türkiye.

Download Image

© Scoop Media

