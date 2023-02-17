World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

#KeepItOn In Nigeria: Social Media, Internet Must Stay Connected During Elections

Friday, 17 February 2023, 6:23 am
Press Release: Access Now

Authorities in Nigeria must not shut down social media or in any way interfere with internet access throughout the upcoming elections.

Through an open letter, Access Now, Paradigm Initiative, and the #KeepItOn coalition are calling on authorities to ensure that the internet, social media platforms, and all other communication channels remain free, open, secure, inclusive, and accessible prior to, during, and after the general election scheduled for February 25, 2023 and the gubernatorial elections on March 11, 2023.

“People should be encouraged to connect, ask questions, and pursue information throughout election periods — and they need access to the internet and social media to do that,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “The government of Nigeria has the responsibility to help people empower themselves. Keep people connected so they can actively participate in the elections.”

This call for connectivity comes after authorities blocked Twitter in June 2021, leading to the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Court) declaring the shutdown as “unlawful and inconsistent with the country’s international obligations.”

“The #KeepItOn coalition reminds the government of Nigeria that disconnecting people from online communication platforms is a violation of human rights — the Twitter ban case outcome has settled this position for Nigeria clearly,” said Thobekile Matimbe, Partnerships and Engagements Manager at Paradigm Initiative. “Keep people online and support the electoral process.”

The #KeepItOn coalition is calling on the government of Nigeria and telecommunication providers working in the country to:

  • Publicly assure people in Nigeria that the internet will remain open, accessible, inclusive, and secure across the country before, during, and after the election;
  • Refrain from ordering the interruption of telecommunications services, social media platforms, and other digital communication platforms;
  • Ensure that telecommunications and internet service providers implement all necessary measures to provide high-quality, secure, unrestricted, and uninterrupted internet access;
  • Ensure that telecommunication and internet service providers inform internet users of any potential disruptions, and take all reasonable steps to fix any identified disruptions likely to impact the quality of service; and,
  • Uphold national and international laws and obligations including Nigeria’s Constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court judgement.

Read the open letter.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN Chief: 78 Million Children Don’t Go To School At All
A staggering 78 million girls and boys around the world today “don’t go to school at all” because of conflict, climate disasters and displacement – while tens of millions more receive only sporadic teaching... More>>


World Vision: Deadliest Earthquake In A Decade Creates Huge Need That Will Take A Generation To Recover

World Vision says the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye has created need greater than any other natural disaster the organisation has responded to in more than a decade...
More>>


WHO: Reports Exponential Rise In Cholera Cases In Africa

Africa is currently experiencing an exponential rise in cholera cases, amid a global surge in the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday.
Across the continent, cases in January were 30 per cent higher than for the whole of last year... More>>


World Vision:Warns Of Spiralling Health Crisis And Spread Of Disease In Syria Following Earthquakes

World Vision is concerned about growing health needs in Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Southern Türkiye and Northern Syria on February 6th... More>>



UN: Reduce Pollution To Combat ‘Superbugs’ And Other Anti-microbial Resistance

Up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 due to anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report launched in Bridgetown, Barbados... More>>


France: Mass Protests Against Higher Retirement Age
France’s President Emmanuel Macron wants to raise the retirement age by two years. However, 72 percent of French people are against the pension reform—and the trend is rising... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 