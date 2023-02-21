BREATHE! Convention Pursues ISO Certification For Environmentally Sustainable Web3 Practices

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BREATHE! Convention has announced its pursuit of the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification program as part of a dedicated effort for more sustainable and environmentally responsible Web3 practices.

The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is the world's premier environmental sustainability certification program, designed for small to mid-sized enterprises to attain the world's most popular environmental certification standard in a program that is specifically designed and priced for them. This certification program helps organizations progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, defining how they interact internally, externally, and with the environment.

"When an organization pursues, and attains, the Edenark Group ISO 14001 Sustainability Certification, they are not just doing it to see their costs go down and revenues and profits go up. They are setting a higher bar for their organization and sending a signal to all those around them," said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group in regards to the pursuit of the ISO certification. "They are agreeing to adhere to the world's gold standard for sustainability certification; are choosing to be a leader and part of the solution, not the problem; and are joining an elite fraternity of over 300,000 organizations, in over 150 countries, that have committed to continually improve in every way."

This pursuit for ISO certification has made BREATHE! the world's first Web3 convention of its kind to do so. BREATHE! Convention has also consciously demonstrated sustainable practices with the decision to occupy 120,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and to partner with Renaissance Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has implemented initiatives in the convention center to save energy, conserve water, reduce waste, and reduce emissions, in addition to having a commitment to build on current successes and maintain a proactive approach towards future sustainable activities.

BREATHE! Convention has made Renaissance Hotel by Marriott its Official Hospitality Partner. Conveniently located just 223 walking steps from the Las Vegas Convention Center, Renaissance Hotel Las Vegas property is a four diamond, fourteen-story, 400,000 square feet, non-gaming, smoke-free hotel that has achieved recognition for its sustainable commitment since 2017.

Shawn Willis, Founder & CEO of 5AM Global/BREATHE! Convention, stated, "The Edenark Group ISO 14001 Sustainability Certification will both help to hold us more accountable and help to inspire, motivate, and set a standard for other companies who aspire to take the same steps. The company culture and processes of 5AM Global and its production of BREATHE! Convention are built around solutions to reduce waste, manage risk, personal and professional development, and philanthropy for our employees, clients, and strategic partners."

BREATHE! Convention is set to take place between May 3-5, 2023 at the LVCC and is designed to provide opportunities for workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations from industry experts that provide value for the entire spectrum of people in Web3.

BREATHE! has also announced it is ending Super Early Bird Registration on February 23rd, 2023. Followers of the convention are encouraged to register to attend while Super Early Bird Registration pricing is currently available directly at: https://breatheconvention.com/shop/

About BREATHE!

Taking place on May 3-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, BREATHE! Convention is connecting the Web3 universe that brings the power and utility of Web3 technology to life at this experience-based event.

Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.

Produced by 5AM Global

