World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BREATHE! Convention Pursues ISO Certification For Environmentally Sustainable Web3 Practices

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 7:38 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BREATHE! Convention has announced its pursuit of the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification program as part of a dedicated effort for more sustainable and environmentally responsible Web3 practices.

The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is the world's premier environmental sustainability certification program, designed for small to mid-sized enterprises to attain the world's most popular environmental certification standard in a program that is specifically designed and priced for them. This certification program helps organizations progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, defining how they interact internally, externally, and with the environment.

"When an organization pursues, and attains, the Edenark Group ISO 14001 Sustainability Certification, they are not just doing it to see their costs go down and revenues and profits go up. They are setting a higher bar for their organization and sending a signal to all those around them," said David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group in regards to the pursuit of the ISO certification. "They are agreeing to adhere to the world's gold standard for sustainability certification; are choosing to be a leader and part of the solution, not the problem; and are joining an elite fraternity of over 300,000 organizations, in over 150 countries, that have committed to continually improve in every way."

This pursuit for ISO certification has made BREATHE! the world's first Web3 convention of its kind to do so. BREATHE! Convention has also consciously demonstrated sustainable practices with the decision to occupy 120,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and to partner with Renaissance Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has implemented initiatives in the convention center to save energy, conserve water, reduce waste, and reduce emissions, in addition to having a commitment to build on current successes and maintain a proactive approach towards future sustainable activities.

BREATHE! Convention has made Renaissance Hotel by Marriott its Official Hospitality Partner. Conveniently located just 223 walking steps from the Las Vegas Convention Center, Renaissance Hotel Las Vegas property is a four diamond, fourteen-story, 400,000 square feet, non-gaming, smoke-free hotel that has achieved recognition for its sustainable commitment since 2017.

Shawn Willis, Founder & CEO of 5AM Global/BREATHE! Convention, stated, "The Edenark Group ISO 14001 Sustainability Certification will both help to hold us more accountable and help to inspire, motivate, and set a standard for other companies who aspire to take the same steps. The company culture and processes of 5AM Global and its production of BREATHE! Convention are built around solutions to reduce waste, manage risk, personal and professional development, and philanthropy for our employees, clients, and strategic partners."

BREATHE! Convention is set to take place between May 3-5, 2023 at the LVCC and is designed to provide opportunities for workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations from industry experts that provide value for the entire spectrum of people in Web3.

BREATHE! has also announced it is ending Super Early Bird Registration on February 23rd, 2023. Followers of the convention are encouraged to register to attend while Super Early Bird Registration pricing is currently available directly at: https://breatheconvention.com/shop/

About BREATHE!

Taking place on May 3-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, BREATHE! Convention is connecting the Web3 universe that brings the power and utility of Web3 technology to life at this experience-based event.

Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.

Produced by 5AM Global

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Save The Children: Over 900 Hours Underground: Children In Ukraine Endure Life In Bunkers As War Enters Second Year

Children in Ukraine have been forced to hide underground for an average of about 920 hours in the last year - equivalent to 38.3 days or more than a month - since the conflict in Ukraine escalated, Save the Children said today...
More>>



UN Chief: End Political Stalemate In Libya Now

Overcoming the current political impasse in Libya can unleash much-needed progress in tackling myriad crises there, the UN chief said on Friday at a high-level meeting of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital... More>>


UN Chief: 78 Million Children Don’t Go To School At All
A staggering 78 million girls and boys around the world today “don’t go to school at all” because of conflict, climate disasters and displacement – while tens of millions more receive only sporadic teaching... More>>



ICHRP: Calls For An End To US Military Presence In The Philippines
“The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) is very critical of the recent announcement of the Philippine government that US troops will be approved to operate out of additional Philippine military bases,” said Peter Murphy, ICHRP Chairperson... More>>

World Vision:Warns Of Spiralling Health Crisis And Spread Of Disease In Syria Following Earthquakes

World Vision is concerned about growing health needs in Syria following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Southern Türkiye and Northern Syria on February 6th... More>>



UN: Reduce Pollution To Combat ‘Superbugs’ And Other Anti-microbial Resistance

Up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 due to anti-microbial resistance (AMR), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a report launched in Bridgetown, Barbados... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 