'Israel Remains Ready To Help Aotearoa New Zealand In This Time Of Need'

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Israel

Last week, on behalf of the State of Israel, His Excellency Ambassador Ran Yaakoby expressed deepest sympathies to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand following Cyclone Gabrielle in a letter to the New Zealand Government and local councils. The Ambassador stated that, “Israel remains ready and willing to help Aotearoa New Zealand in this time of need and offers its assistance to support in the recovery efforts to restore people’s homes and livelihoods.”

The letter (see below) and a virtual catalogue of options based on Israeli advanced technologies and know-how were sent and are under review by the relevant government ministries, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the affected local councils.

On behalf of the State of Israel, I extend deepest sympathies to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand following the devastating floods.

Israel remains ready and willing to help Aotearoa New Zealand in this time of need and offers its assistance to support in the recovery efforts to restore people’s homes and livelihoods.

As a first step, I have attached for you a catalogue listing emergency water management and other water companies that may be able to provide solutions to the current challenges as well as those that lie ahead in the medium to long term.

Furthermore, if there are other areas in which you need assistance, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

Sincerely,
Ran Yaakoby
Ambassador of Israel to New Zealand

