World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Cooperation Is Key To Advancing Critical Priority Of Women's Economic Participation

Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 7:14 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy

Palm Springs, The United States, 27 February 2023

APEC members accelerate their coordinated work to tackle gender inequality in the region by diving deep into issues critical to women's full economic participation in the care economy and their role in climate mitigation.

Led by the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE), members advance gender mainstreaming across the forum and address and remove barriers that continue to prevent women and girls from diverse backgrounds from participating in and benefiting from the economy.

Addressing the PPWE meeting in Palm Springs last week, Rachel Vogelstein, the United States’ National Security Council Special Advisor on Gender highlighted the essential role of women’s full economic participation to the prosperity, stability and security of APEC economies.

Vogelstein argued that advancing women's economic participation is not only a moral imperative, but a strategic imperative; “one that will strengthen all of our economies.”

Strengthening the care economy is one area to focus on, according to Vogelstein. “Just as roads and bridges helped facilitate labor force participation so too does the infrastructure to ensure that children and elders are healthy, safe and cared for while family members are at work.”

She also stressed that the climate crisis is inextricably linked with gender and equality, stating that left unchecked, climate change will further entrench global patterns of inequality.

“Although women and girls have been some of the most vocal advocates and supporters of environmental stewardship, they remain dramatically underrepresented in the green and blue sectors, and in leadership positions at the climate change decision making table,” Vogelstein said.

Besides climate, closing the digital gender gap exacerbated by the pandemic is deemed crucial to advance women’s economic participation. Vogelstein called for closer partnership with the private sector to address affordability and access to mobile devices and internet services, to promote digital literacy and skills training and address online safety and for freedom from technology facilitated gender-based violence and harassment.

“We simply cannot realize the full potential of our economies if women are not online,” she said. “Let us all collaborate in good faith to find common ground to help advance the critical priority of women's economic participation which will not only provide security to women and families but to entire economies.”

This year, the PPWE is looking at structural reforms to ensure women can equally access and benefit from policy efforts. APEC members discussed the economic and social outcomes for women with regard to the unequal distribution of care, including those related to workforce participation, job opportunities and the gender pay gap, as a consequence of this disparate distribution.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Globetrotter: 5 Reasons Why Much Of The Global South Isn’t Automatically Supporting The West In Ukraine
In October 2022, about eight months after the war in Ukraine started, the University of Cambridge in the UK harmonized surveys conducted in 137 countries about their attitudes towards the West and towards Russia and China... More>>


UN: Human Rights Chief Concerned By Escalating Violence In Israel And Occupied Palestinian Territory

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday expressed concern at the escalating cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory after 11 Palestinians were killed and at least 100 injured with live ammunition in an Israeli operation in Nablus...
More>>

Oxfam: Over 20 Million More People Hungry In Africa’s “Year Of Nutrition”

In the 12 months that African leaders vowed to improve food security in the continent, over 20 million more people have been pushed into severe hunger - equivalent to the entire population of Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe combined... More>>

Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras: Parade Returns Home For 45th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday 25 February 2023, the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returned to Oxford Street to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march. The event united individuals from the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their pride, advocate for equal rights and express their passion... More>>



Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


ICHRP: Calls For An End To US Military Presence In The Philippines
“The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) is very critical of the recent announcement of the Philippine government that US troops will be approved to operate out of additional Philippine military bases,” said Peter Murphy, ICHRP Chairperson... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 