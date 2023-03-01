World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

FIFA Annual Congress To Discuss Remedies For World Cup Human Rights Abuses

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International

Reacting to the growing pressure on FIFA from its own members, led by the Norwegian Football Association, for it to remedy human rights abuses connected to the 2022 football World Cup, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice Steve Cockburn said:

"With so many of Qatar’s migrant workers still lacking any compensation for abuses suffered ahead of the 2022 World Cup, it is encouraging to see FIFA members asking the organization to discuss remedies by putting it on the agenda at its upcoming congress."

"Despite widespread concern among football associations, players and sponsors, FIFA has still failed to commit to ensuring that migrant workers, who suffered wage theft, illegal recruitment fees, injuries and even death connected to the hosting of the tournament in Qatar are compensated for their suffering.

"It is past time for FIFA to be held accountable for its human rights commitments and for it to respond with a clear action plan that will deliver justice for workers and their families.

"On the eve of the tournament FIFA announced the establishment of the 2022 World Cup Legacy Fund, however it remains unclear how this will be used, and whether any of it will be deployed to remediate abuses. For any meaningful legacy, workers and their families must benefit directly from this fund.

"FIFA has so far sought to pass the buck on its human rights responsibilities, putting its faith in Qatar's own remediation mechanisms, which in their current form are incapable of delivering remedy on the scale required - not least to workers who have already left the country, or families who have lost loved ones.

"This is an opportunity for Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, to finally put things right for the workers that made the tournament possible."

Background

The Norwegian FA tabled a proposal to discuss remedy for human rights abuses at the next FIFA Congress, which takes place on 16 March in Kigali, Rwanda. This was accepted by the FIFA Council, it’s executive body.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Science Media Centre: The Science Of Fukushima’s Treated Nuclear Wastewater – Expert Reaction
Japan has recently deferred plans to release more than one million tonnes of treated nuclear wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean until it is verifiably safe to do so...
More>>



World Bank: As Growth Returns To The Pacific, Debt And Inflation Remain Concerns
After nearly three years of economic contraction, Pacific economies can anticipate a return to growth this calendar year despite ongoing challenges, according to the World Bank... More>>


Globetrotter: 5 Reasons Why Much Of The Global South Isn’t Automatically Supporting The West In Ukraine
In October 2022, about eight months after the war in Ukraine started, the University of Cambridge in the UK harmonized surveys conducted in 137 countries about their attitudes towards the West and towards Russia and China... More>>


Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras: Parade Returns Home For 45th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday 25 February 2023, the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returned to Oxford Street to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march. The event united individuals from the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their pride, advocate for equal rights and express their passion... More>>



Quake: 1.5 Million Now Homeless In Türkiye After Disaster

As the death toll from the 6 February earthquake disaster topped 41,000 in Türkiye, UN development experts said on Tuesday that 1.5 million people have been made homeless in the south of the country... More>>


ICHRP: Calls For An End To US Military Presence In The Philippines
“The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) is very critical of the recent announcement of the Philippine government that US troops will be approved to operate out of additional Philippine military bases,” said Peter Murphy, ICHRP Chairperson... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 