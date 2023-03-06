World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

WWF-New Zealand: Landmark High Seas Treaty Ushers In New Rules For Two-thirds Of The Ocean

Monday, 6 March 2023, 7:48 pm
Press Release: WWF New Zealand

Over 190 countries, including Aotearoa New Zealand, have signed a landmark treaty ushering in new rules to protect our ocean. After almost two decades of negotiations, this new agreement will allow for the establishment of marine protected areas (MPAs) in the high seas. WWF-New Zealand welcomes this agreement and believes it will help fill the gaps in the current patchwork of management bodies - resulting in better cooperation and reduced impact on the high seas from shipping, industrial fishing and other exploitative activities.

“In addition to being important for climate change mitigation and sustainable resource use, the high seas are home to a vast array of species - many of which are unique and at risk of extinction due to overfishing, pollution, climate change and habitat destruction,” says Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, WWF-New Zealand’s CEO.

“For generations we have been treating the ocean as an endless supply of resources, existing purely for human benefit. This treaty recognises that the loss of nature in the high seas is unsustainable, that marine resources are finite, and that we have a responsibility to care for them.”

As an isolated island nation, New Zealand has a vast maritime area of over 4,083,000 square kilometres - one of the 10 largest in the world, and 15 times larger than our land mass. Around 3% of New Zealand's economy relies on the ocean, with a total of $7.4 billion directly related to sectors active in the marine environment. Critally, our ocean also supports 30% of New Zealand's biodiversity.

And yet, despite this vast resource worth billions, less than 0.5% of New Zealand’s waters are protected. This has significantly affected our native marine species with approximately 90% of our seabirds, 85% of our invertebrates, 80% of our shorebirds and 22% of our marine mammals either threatened with or at risk of extinction.

WWF-New Zealand welcomes this agreement which creates a framework to conserve marine life and restrain harmful activities in our ocean, and commits to protecting at least 30% of the high seas through the creation of new MPAs.

Dr Kingdon-Bebb stated, “This new treaty isn’t a silver bullet, but it’s a great step forward for our blue planet. We must build on this momentum at home by increasing the protection of New Zealand’s marine and coastal area to reach the 30% target. Surely, if we can secure the agreement of 190 countries to protect 30% of the high seas, we can get 120 MPs to finally commit to urgent action in New Zealand’s waters.”

