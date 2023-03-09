World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

KARM Legal Releases A Report Assessing Regulatory Framework For Virtual Assets

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 6:41 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The UAE's Pioneering Efforts in Blockchain and Crypto are Shaping the Future of Finance

DUBAI, Mar 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - KARM Legal Consultants, a leading law firm specializing in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Web3 & Fintech in the UAE has, in collaboration with prominent legal experts - Mr. Eric Hess (Hess Legal Counsel), Mr. Jonathan Geen, Mr. Andreas Glarner (MME) and Mr. Thomas Nagele (Nagele Attorneys) and the regional Blockchain Ecosystem Crypto Oasis, published a new report analyzing the regulatory landscape for virtual assets in various jurisdictions.

The report was launched in the presence of top organisations and Industry leaders at the annual Crypto Oasis Ecosystem Night held at Cove Beach in Caesars Palace, Dubai.

The report titled "Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework: An Evolving Landscape" identifies key regulatory developments in relation to virtual assets in the UAE, Bahrain, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, UK, and USA.

As the use of blockchain technology and its use cases continue to grow, so does the need for regulation. In the last few years, we have witnessed several positive regulatory developments for the virtual assets sector, as many jurisdictions globally have started to recognize virtual assets services.

With overall favorable regulatory ecosystems, UAE, Bahrain, Switzerland and Liechtenstein have cemented their position as leading virtual assets friendly jurisdictions. The regulatory frameworks in general focus on several aspects of business such as token classifications, AML/KYC, custody of private and public keys, wallet configurations and client suitability assessments.

Navigating the regulatory landscape for virtual assets can be a complex exercise. However, with the report, KARM aims to simplify the regulatory framework for readers.

As regards the UAE, KARM's report provides an overview of regulations issued by the federal, emirate level and free zone authorities. The report covers various licensing options available for virtual assets activities, token classifications, compliance requirements and capital requirements.

The UAE was one of the first jurisdictions globally to introduce a regulatory framework governing virtual assets activities.

With several initiatives supporting the sector, the UAE has transformed into a global hub for virtual asset service providers. The establishment of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), a regulator exclusively focused on virtual assets has contributed to development of an exceptional ecosystem for crypto businesses.

"We are pleased to have compiled and published this report, which we hope will contribute to the ongoing conversations around the regulatory landscape for virtual assets," said Kokila Alagh, Founder of KARM Legal Consultants. "As the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency continues to evolve, it is crucial to keep up with the latest developments and understand how they impact the industry," she added.

KARM Legal's commitment to providing top-tier legal services for businesses operating in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries is unwavering.

With their team of legal experts who possess a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, they are able to provide their clients with the guidance and support needed to navigate this complex environment. As the blockchain and cryptocurrency space continues to evolve, KARM Legal will remain at the forefront of legal services, as the team stays up to date with the latest developments in the industry and supports cutting-edge projects achieve legal legitimacy.

The full version of the report is available for download, visit https://karmadv.com.

About KARM Legal Consultants

KARM Legal Consultants is a UAE-based law firm that provides innovative legal solutions to clients in the fintech, blockchain, cryptocurrency, data protection, AI, and open banking spaces.
Founded in 2018, KARM has integrated international best practices to meet the unique requirements of the GCC region and beyond. The firm has been instrumental in drafting regulatory and guidance policies for the MENA and GCC regions and serves as the Ambassador for the Fintech Working Group of the Arab Monetary Fund.

KARM is committed to supporting innovation and technology and offers practical legal advice to clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their businesses, from product conceptualization to obtaining regulatory approvals and corporate structuring.

As a trusted partner, KARM provides unmatched breadth and depth of legal advice to clients.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Impunity Drives Cycles Of ‘Horrific’ Crimes In South Sudan, Human Rights Council Hears
Impunity is a major driver of the human rights and humanitarian crises in South Sudan, which continue to cause immense trauma and suffering for civilians in the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Tuesday... More>>


Peru: UN Experts Call For End To Violence During Demonstrations
Continuing violence against political protesters in Peru must stop, UN-appointed independent experts insisted on Monday, amid allegations of repression and arbitrary killings by State security forces... More>>

Save The Children: Vanuatu: Estimated 125,500 Children Impacted By Back-to-back Tropical Cyclones
Communities in Vanuatu are slowly beginning to pick up the pieces left behind after destructive winds and heavy rains, brought by two Category Four cyclones, tore through the Pacific Island nation within the space of a few days...
More>>



ITUC: International Women’s Day 2023
On this International Women’s Day, workers around the world call for a gender-transformative New Social Contract that prioritises equality, inclusion, peace and democracy... More>>


Scoop.Me: Scotland Makes Historic First ‘Loss And Damage’ Payment To Climate Change-stricken Malawi
Scotland has become the first nation to provide ‘loss and damage’ funding having pledged a total of £7 million to date. The decision comes after an agreement between 200 nations... More>>


Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras: Parade Returns Home For 45th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday 25 February 2023, the world-renowned Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade returned to Oxford Street to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras march. The event united individuals from the LGBTQIA+ communities to showcase their pride, advocate for equal rights and express their passion... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 