Ciena, Digicel Fiji And Southern Cross Join Forces To Improve Digital Inclusion For Students And Teachers In Fiji

Project Semata Enables WiFi Connectivity in Savusavu Schools

SUVA, Fiji – 15 March 2023 – Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Digicel Fiji and Southern Cross have jointly launched Project Semata, an initiative to provide high-speed internet access and online learning resources to three schools in Savusavu, Fiji. The initiative will give dedicated direct 10Mbps internet access to the Digicel Fiji network to all students and teachers at the Kamendra School, Savusavu Secondary School and St. Bedes Secondary School.

Only a small percentage of the students at these schools in Savusavu currently have access to broadband internet at home. This initiative will give students and teachers at these schools much-needed learning resources as well as the opportunity to build skills crucial to a digital economy.

Savusavu Secondary School principal, Rusiate Musudroka extended his sincere appreciation for the work done in providing free internet to the school.

“We have been moving towards e-learning with the installation of interactive boards and overhead projectors for our Years 12 and 13 students and with this timely assistance of free internet, we are able to empower our students with the best in learning. Access to online resources is also helpful to our teachers in furthering the education experience,” said Musudroka.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed, said: “During the pandemic, Digicel pledged to keep everyone connected. We formed partnerships with the Ministry of Education to give students access to their schools’ virtual learning sites and classes and provided subsidized data plans and zero-rated data access to essential learning sites. With Project Semata, we are keeping our pledge alive, working alongside Ciena and Southern Cross to provide internet access to these schools in Savusavu.”

“As a business that is focused on building advanced networks, it is important to us that everyone has access to the digital tools and resources they need to succeed in life. Project Semata is part of the Ciena Digital Inclusion program, which is designed to help close the digital divide through greater connectivity, access to technology and digital skilling,” said Ivan Polizzi, Regional Managing Director, Ciena Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

Laurie Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Cross said: “We have all seen first-hand during the pandemic, how critical broadband connectivity is and particularly in areas such as education and learning. While Southern Cross NEXT is an enabler of the enormous potential for socio-economic and cross-sectoral development, it doesn’t connect directly into schools and institutions. Collaborating with Ciena and Digicel Fiji, we drive the realisation of these benefits, by enabling this high-speed connectivity to reach through to secondary school students in Savusavu.”

Project Semata will support schools in Pacific Island communities for the next two years.

###

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

About Digicel

At Digicel, we're bringing the future into the present, enriching the digital lives of every customer we serve. Our people are a direct reflection of our commitment to being the very best in delivering digital services, experiences and connectivity to our 6 markets in the South Pacific. Together, we can do more, experience more, learn more, laugh more, make more, share more, listen more and play more.

About Southern Cross

Southern Cross Cables Limited (SCCL) is a leading independent Australasian supplier of international capacity solutions to Carriers, Content Providers and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific region. SCCL was originally formed in 1997 to establish the Southern Cross Cable Network, a twin submarine cable link between Australasia and the United States West Coast. Southern Cross launched the Southern Cross NEXT system in July 2022, providing a third high-capacity, low latency path to the network eco-system.

Southern Cross NEXT provides international fibre connectivity to Savusavu, along with the first international fibre connections to Tokelau and Kiribati.

www.southerncrosscables.com

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information, and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Scoop Media

