The War In Ukraine And How To Stop It

The International Youth and Students for Social Equality is holding a public meeting in Wellington as part of an international series of meetings on the historical and political background to the US-NATO war against Russia over Ukraine.

Victoria University of Wellington (Kelburn campus)

Tuesday, April 4, at 4:00pm

Room AM 103, Alan MacDiarmid building

We encourage students, young people and workers to attend. Share this event on Facebook and help us spread the word.

As the war enters its second year, the US and NATO powers are moving ever more openly toward a direct war with Russia. The most advanced weaponry is being flooded into Ukraine, and behind the scenes there are plans for the deployment of NATO ground troops.

The world stands closer to a full-scale conflict between nuclear powers than at any point since the 1960s.

The Putin regime’s invasion of Ukraine was reactionary and reckless, launched to defend the interests of the Russian oligarchy. However, the war was instigated by the US and NATO powers with the aim of pursuing long-standing aims.

To fight against this war, young people must above all understand it. This meeting will address the following questions: What is the historical background to the war? What are the geopolitical interests driving the US and the NATO powers? What social and political factors shaped the Putin regime’s decision to invade Ukraine? What is the relationship between the war and the growth of the class struggle throughout the world?

