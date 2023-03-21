World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SYRIA: Children Terrified Of Sleeping In Tents As Storms And Flooding Damage Shelters Of Families

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Torrential rainfall and flooding have damaged camps and villages across earthquake affected areas of northern Syria, with children too scared to sleep in tents, Save the Children warned today.

More than 4,000 families in northern Syria have been affected by the flooding, which has caused extensive damage, particularly in camps for internally displaced people (IDP). At least 375 tents sheltering families have been destroyed or left uninhabitable, and over 530 tents were partially damaged, according to Save the Children’s partners in the area.

The flooding has also cut off roads, restricting efforts to reach communities who are still in need of humanitarian assistance following last month’s earthquakes.

The flooding happened as the international community prepares to meet today in Brussels to pledge fundings and support an effective response to the vast scale of needs in both Türkiye and Syria. This is a critical window to meet ongoing immediate needs and help children recover.

Samira-, 38, is a mother of three. They have been living in a makeshift camp since the earthquakes forced them to flee the camp they had been living in for four years. She said: "Ever since the earthquake, I’ve been trying to convince my children that the tent is safe. The sound of the thunder and the flood is making them and myself scared and cry. People here are telling us that if rain continues, it might drown the camp completely. We haven’t recovered from the fear of the earthquake yet, and we have to deal with this now’’.

In another impacted camp in northern Aleppo, Sanaa-, seven years old, says she is worried about her younger siblings. She told her mother: "Let us not sleep tonight. You hold Majed- (her little brother) and I will hold Sara- (her little sister) so they don’t drown while sleeping’’. The family has been living in the camp for the past four years.

Rasha Muhrez, Save the Children Syria Response Director said:

"The flooding shows how truly vulnerable children and their families are across northern Syria. The rains have compounded their needs, forcing them once again from their shelter, leaving them to pick up the pieces. What more can children be expected to endure? Today, the international community needs to make concrete commitments to supporting them, so that children have safe places to sleep, access to education and protection services including psycho-social support to process all that has happened to them."

Save the Children has been providing assistance to the children in need in Syria since 2012. Save the Children programming combines emergency and life-saving interventions with early recovery activities that support the restoration of basic services and aims to reach every last child in need.

As part of the earthquake response, Save the Children is delivering aid through partners, responding in Idlib, Aleppo and Raqqa governorates, and providing emergency food rations, blankets, tents and warm clothing. Save the Children is also making sure children and their families can keep clean, healthy and protected from illness and diseases, as well as providing protection services, including psycho-social support.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: WHO Urges China To Be ‘Transparent’ In Sharing COVID-19 Data
The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to call for China to be ‘transparent’ in sharing COVID-19 data in efforts to determine the disease’s origins, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated on Friday in Geneva... More>>

Save The Children: Afghanistan: Eighteen Months After Ban, Classroom Doors Must Open For Secondary School Girls
As schools across Afghanistan prepare for the new academic year next week, secondary school aged girls must be allowed to go back to the classroom after an 18-month ban on their education, Save the Children said...
More>>


Save The Children: Syria On The Brink
As Syria enters its 13th year of conflict on March 15, the recent earthquakes that have hit the country have compounded the already dire humanitarian crisis after years of suffering, pushing the country to the brink, Save the Children said... More>>


UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>


Globetrotter: Questions Grow About Tunisian Government Response To Yet Another Migrant Boat Tragedy
The latest migrant tragedy off the Tunisian coast, in which at least 14 people were killed during the first week of March, has led to further scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa... More>>


UN: 300,000 Flee Ongoing Violence In DR Congo In February Alone
Humanitarians issued an alert on Friday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where heavy fighting continues to uproot hundreds of thousands of people in east of the country... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 