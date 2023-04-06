Marine Stewardship Council Comment On The Shark Guardian Report ‘Behind The MSC Blue Tick’

A spokesperson from the Marine Stewardship Council:

The allegations made in Shark Guardian’s latest report ‘Behind the MSC Blue Tick’ largely repeat the same allegations made in its previous report ‘Slipping through the net’, which have already been thoroughly investigated by an independent review process.

When Shark Guardian raised these concerns before, the MSC immediately asked the relevant certification bodies (known as CABs) and the independent oversight body, Assurance Services International (ASI) which oversees our third-party certification activities to investigate the claims.

They concluded that Shark Guardian’s allegations were not based on verifiable evidence or did not correctly understand government regulations and the requirements of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification.

The comprehensive findings of the independent review of Shark Guardian’s allegations are publicly available and speak to the transparency and rigour of the MSC certification process. No other sustainable seafood certification or ratings process has such a level of public scrutiny, or independent checks and balances to ensure that allegations are investigated and acted upon if proved.

