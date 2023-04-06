World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZDF Trials Beach Landing Equipment In Fiji

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 3:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force has successfully trialled some of its beach landing equipment in an overseas environment for the first time.

Operation Mahi Tahi has just concluded in Fiji. The operation, which involved military sealift vessel HMNZS Canterbury, trained personnel for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support in the Pacific, practising air, sea, and amphibious training scenarios.

At Lomolomo Beach on Viti Levu, Canterbury’s landing craft first unloaded a Beach Preparation Extraction Vehicle (BPEV), which can be used to help prepare the beach by clearing any debris such as logs or boulders, smoothing it out for other vehicles to land ashore.

It can be fitted with a Push Plate that can be used to force the landing craft off the shoreline if it were to get stuck there, and it also has a rear winch for land vehicle recovery, said Lieutenant Callum Wilkie, Amphibious Beach Team Commander from 5th Movements Company of the New Zealand Army.

From the landing craft the team can also operate a converted 20-tonne CAT938K loader, which can roll out a temporary trackway over soft sand, allowing light vehicles like the Pinzgauer truck or non-4WD vehicles to go ashore without getting stuck.

“Operation Mahi Tahi is about making sure that we are ready to assist in the Pacific if we need to respond to a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief situation,” Lieutenant Wilkie said.

“Having this opportunity to deploy on the Canterbury to Fiji, has been a great chance for us to build up experience within the team and test the capability.

“We haven’t practised this type of amphibious landing for a while and this is the first time we’ve used both the BPEV and CAT938K overseas so it’s really great to see it deployed here at Lomolomo Beach.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


European Commission: Speech By President Von Der Leyen On EU-China Relations To The Mercator Institute
Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a real pleasure to be here at this very special event co-hosted by two of Europe's most knowledgeable and independent-minded think tanks... More>>


Save The Children: UKRAINE: Tragic Milestone As Children's Death Toll Passes 500
The number of children confirmed killed in Ukraine has passed 500 after more than 13 months of full-scale war, Save the Children said today. Since February 2022, at least one child has been killed every day in Ukraine...
More>>

NZ Red Cross: International Delegate Reports On A Visit To The Earthquake Zone In Türkiye
International delegate, Dallas Roy has made his first visit to south eastern Türkiye, in the area devastated by earthquakes two months ago. Fourteen million people have been directly affected... More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 