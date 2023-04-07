World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Al Jazeera English Wins IRE Award For Investigation Into Criminal Syndicates Running Cyber Slave Compounds In Cambodia

Friday, 7 April 2023, 5:32 am
Press Release: Al Jazeera

Doha – April 6, 2023

101 East, Al Jazeera English’s flagship current affairs programme covering the Asia Pacific, has been awarded the Video Division I prize by Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) in the United States.

The powerful investigation “Cambodia’s Cyber Slaves” exposes mass trafficking, torture and enslavement inside the country’s multibillion-dollar cyber scam industry, as well as the criminals behind it and their links to the ruling elite.

Reports of cyber scam operations stealing billions of dollars from victims around the world have become widespread, but what was little known before the broadcast of this compelling investigation, was that thousands of those perpetrating these frauds are victims too.

101 East reveals how thousands of young men and women are locked up in vast compounds and forced to scam targets across the globe.

Using victim testimony, video footage, concealed court records, compound coordinates, citizenship records, photographs and company registrations, the investigation forensically maps an epidemic of fraud and slavery.

The IRE judges praised “Cambodia’s Cyber Slaves” for the scope of the issues it raises related to human trafficking.

“This is shocking reporting by a team that put themselves at extraordinary risk to get the story. ‘Cambodia’s Cyber Slaves’ exposed large-scale trafficking, torture, and enslavement inside the country’s massive scam industry, which is connected to the highest levels of government. The breadth of the reporting effort was also a key differentiator along with the widespread ramifications and far-reaching impact,” they said.

Al Jazeera English Senior Correspondent Mary Ann Jolley thanked the IRE judges.

“It is a true honour to be recognised with such a prestigious award for what was a very important investigation uncovering widespread criminality and human rights abuses.”

101 East producer David Boyle said he hoped the IRE Award would help maintain a media spotlight on the ongoing situation.

“Sadly, despite a number of victims being freed, these criminal networks continue to ply their predatory trade. It’s important we don’t avert our gaze,” he said.

The IRE Awards is the annual contest of Investigative Reporters and Editors, recognising the best in investigative reporting by print, broadcast and online media.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Al Jazeera on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


European Commission: Speech By President Von Der Leyen On EU-China Relations To The Mercator Institute
Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a real pleasure to be here at this very special event co-hosted by two of Europe's most knowledgeable and independent-minded think tanks... More>>


Save The Children: UKRAINE: Tragic Milestone As Children's Death Toll Passes 500
The number of children confirmed killed in Ukraine has passed 500 after more than 13 months of full-scale war, Save the Children said today. Since February 2022, at least one child has been killed every day in Ukraine...
More>>

NZ Red Cross: International Delegate Reports On A Visit To The Earthquake Zone In Türkiye
International delegate, Dallas Roy has made his first visit to south eastern Türkiye, in the area devastated by earthquakes two months ago. Fourteen million people have been directly affected... More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 