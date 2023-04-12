World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Chain Revolutionizes Blockchain Infrastructure With Chain Cloud 2.0

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 5:34 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Next Generation Enterprise-grade Blockchain Infrastructure Powered by Industry-leading Independent Cloud Platform Vultr

CHARLESTOWN, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, Apr 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Chain, a blockchain-based technology company on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy, just announced the highly-anticipated global release of Chain Cloud 2.0. Chain Cloud's latest version is set to revolutionize the deployment and management of blockchain nodes for both developers and institutional clients, with lightning-fast speeds and an intuitive user interface. Running on Vultr's cloud infrastructure platform, Chain Cloud 2.0 delivers the highest performance and availability across over 30 cloud data locations worldwide.

"Chain Cloud v2 is designed to streamline the deployment and management of blockchain nodes for developers and enterprise clients. With our partnership with Vultr, we are confident that this product will continue to drive innovation and help accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology," said Deepak Thapliyal, CEO of Chain.

Chain Cloud 2.0 is the ultimate solution for businesses and organizations looking to leverage the full potential of blockchain technology. Chain Cloud 2.0 offers a fully interactive dashboard that empowers developers and institutional clients to manage their nodes, monitor analytics, scale their servers as needed, and much more. With Vultr's high-performance cloud infrastructure, Chain Cloud 2.0 is optimized for maximum flexibility and speed, ensuring that users can quickly and easily spin up and configure blockchain nodes within minutes. Built on Vultr, Chain Cloud 2.0 delivers simplified infrastructure deployment to all Chain Cloud users.

"Blockchain infrastructure provides an essential foundation for Web3 to revolutionize transactions, payments, and business models," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the parent company of Vultr. "Chain Cloud is helping deliver the enterprise-grade infrastructure demanded by businesses worldwide to accelerate Web3 innovation. As the cloud infrastructure platform for Chain Cloud 2.0, we are excited to partner with Chain to deliver unmatched performance and global reach to blockchain developers and enterprise clients worldwide."

To learn more, visit https://www.chain.com/enterprise/cloud.

About Chain

Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company that has been on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy since 2014. Chain offers builders in the Web3 industry services that help streamline the process of developing, and maintaining their blockchain infrastructures. Chain implements a SaaS model for its products that addresses the complexities of overall blockchain management. Chain offers a variety of products such as Ledger, Cloud, and NFTs as a service. Companies who choose to utilize Chain's services will be able to free up resources for developers and cut costs so that clients can focus on their own products and customer experience. Learn more: https://chain.com.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant's flagship product, Vultr, is the world's largest privately-held cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Constant has become one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Globetrotter: The World Bank And The BRICS Bank Have New Leaders And Different Outlooks
In late February 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States had placed the nomination of Ajay Banga to be the next head of the World Bank, established in 1944... More>>


European Commission: Speech By President Von Der Leyen On EU-China Relations To The Mercator Institute
Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a real pleasure to be here at this very special event co-hosted by two of Europe's most knowledgeable and independent-minded think tanks... More>>


Save The Children: UKRAINE: Tragic Milestone As Children's Death Toll Passes 500
The number of children confirmed killed in Ukraine has passed 500 after more than 13 months of full-scale war, Save the Children said today. Since February 2022, at least one child has been killed every day in Ukraine...
More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 