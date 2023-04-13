World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZDF Continues Support To Solomon Islands International Assistance Force

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) support to the Australian-led Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIAF) will continue with the deployment of four more personnel, replacing the most recent contingent who have returned to New Zealand.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Lawrence Colvin (NZDF) tests out the new taps and kitchen sink running off the brand new water tanks gifted to the Bloody Ridge Community

SIAF was stood up after a request for support from the Solomon Islands Government in November 2021 following a period of civil unrest.

Completing the six month tour is Major Gareth Collings, Warrant Officer Class 2 Lawrence Colvin, Lieutenant Mitchell Berryman and Lieutenant Hamish Finlayson who have worked with the Australian Defence Force (ADF), Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) during their deployment.

Major Collings, a veteran of Bougainville, Afghanistan and Iraq, held the role of operations officer responsible for the planning and delivery of activities for the multinational team. He said he’s found his time with SIAF very rewarding.

“We have worked hard to create positive engagement opportunities with local communities, and have implemented some low level, quick impact construction tasks that have complemented our security tasks. We have built relationships here and it’s great that we’re seen in the communities as Pacific neighbours.”

With the SIAF led and mostly staffed by Australians, Major Collings said he’s enjoyed the Anzac spirit at work.

“The Australian officers and soldiers I’ve worked with here have been motivated, committed and professional. I had the pleasure of working for two ADF Commanding Officers who really respected and maintained the NZDF identity and made us feel as though the NZDF were equal partners in the organisation, despite the disparity in personnel numbers.”

Apart from the great weather, Major Collings said his biggest highlight has been working with his Kiwi team.

“I’ve enjoyed many aspects of this deployment but working with the team of Kiwis here has been the standout. They’re hardworking, motivated, all have a great sense of humour and are consummate professionals.”

The new Kiwi team in place will be deployed for approximately six months.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: New Settlement Opens For Latest Somali Refugees In Ethiopia
As part of his “solidarity visit” to Somalia on Tuesday in the midst of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday that he was on the ground “to ring the alarm on the need of massive international support” for the country...
More>>

Globetrotter: The World Bank And The BRICS Bank Have New Leaders And Different Outlooks
In late February 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States had placed the nomination of Ajay Banga to be the next head of the World Bank, established in 1944... More>>


European Commission: Speech By President Von Der Leyen On EU-China Relations To The Mercator Institute
Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a real pleasure to be here at this very special event co-hosted by two of Europe's most knowledgeable and independent-minded think tanks... More>>



Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 