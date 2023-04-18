World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Chief On Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 5:37 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation.

Kara-Murza was tried on charges that appear related to the legitimate exercise of his right to freedom of opinion, expression, and association, including his public criticism of the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine.

No one should be deprived of their liberty for exercising their human rights, and I call on the Russian authorities to release him without delay.

As long as he continues to be detained, he must be treated with humanity and respect for his dignity.

