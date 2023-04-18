World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Liesl Knox To Lead Branded Finance Services Australia As New Chief Executive Officer

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 12:54 pm
Sydney, AU – Branded Financial Services (BFS) Australia, a leading asset finance specialist lender, is pleased to announce the appointment of Liesl Knox to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Liesl’s appointment follows the strong growth of the Company achieved through the team’s commitment to serving its introducers.

Mark Mountcastle, CEO Avanti Finance, BFS’ parent company, has said “I am delighted that Liesl has accepted the role to lead the next phase of growth for Branded Financial Services Australia, we know she will do an outstanding job as CEO. “The Board wanted to ensure we had strong leadership in place to continue to build on platform that the Australian team have already created. Liesl is ideally suited to steer the business for future growth. Moving her family to Sydney reflects her commitment to this business.”

Liesl brings more than 25 years’ experience from across the finance industry and has held executive roles that have spanned legal, risk, strategy, planning, operations, and people. Most recently, Liesl was Chief Risk Officer at Avanti Finance, where she managed legal and regulatory affairs, risk management and compliance. In her new role, Liesl will remain an integral part of the Avanti Finance leadership team., as Branded Financial Services Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avanti Finance.

As the new CEO of BFS, Liesl will be responsible for the overall strategy, growth, and profitability of the company. She is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to exploring the potential to better serve introducers and working closely with the current team to achieve the company's strategic goals.

“I’m thrilled to be given this opportunity to lead Branded Financial Services Australia,” Liesl said. “I believe we have a fantastic team and a strong foundation on which to build. I look forward to working with the team to deliver great outcomes for our clients, our introducers, our people, and our shareholders.”

Liesl commenced her role on 01/03/2023.

