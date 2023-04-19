World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Lebanon: Restricting Lawyers’ Media Appearances Undermines Free Expression, Must Be Reversed

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 5:18 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - The Beirut Bar Association’s restrictions on members’ freedom of opinion, expression, publication, and media appearances are deeply concerning, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement.

Under the pretext of controlling “chaos”, the Beirut Bar Association amended the Lawyers’ Code of Ethics last month, requiring its members to obtain approval from the Association’s head before participating in any seminar or interview of a legal nature, rather than simply informing him of their participation. The unjustified amendment directly contradicts the constitutional rights guaranteed to individuals and undermines lawyers’ chief moral duties, which are to publicly defend the rights of victims and oppressed people, raise human rights awareness, and inform the public of potentially important legal details.

“The restrictions imposed by the Beirut Bar Association’s Council on the freedoms of lawyers, who serve as the first line of defence for individuals and groups, sets a dangerous precedent,” said Mohammad Moghabat, Euro-Med Monitor’s regional office director in Lebanon. “Such restrictions prevent lawyers from performing their primary role in protecting the interests of individuals, groups, and society as a whole.

“The measures taken by the Council, and those that are expected to be taken, against lawyers who exercise their right to express themselves and play a role in protecting society’s interests, are strikingly similar to those that characterise repressive regimes and their various tools,” added Moghabat. “It is completely unacceptable that the rights and freedoms of Beirut Bar Association members are being jeopardised in this way.”

Several Lebanese lawyers have petitioned the country’s judiciary to overturn the Association’s decision. The Beirut Court of Appeal held a public hearing on 14 April in the case of appealing the union’s decision, and a decision is expected on 4 May. Article 13 of the Lebanese Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of opinion and expression, as does Lebanon’s international obligations, particularly the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Euro-Med Monitor urges the Lebanese parliament to amend the law governing the legal profession, in order to preserve Lebanon’s constitution and international obligations. The Beirut Bar Association’s Council must unconditionally reverse all decisions and practices that may lead to the restriction of lawyers’ rights to freedom of opinion and expression, and of the Association’s natural role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all members of society, including its members.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Armed Groups Loot Medical Supplies And Aid From Save The Children
Looters have stolen medical supplies for children as well as a refrigerator, laptops and cars in a raid on Save the Children’s offices in Darfur as Sudan succumbs to its third day of intensified fighting with the capital Khartoum paralysed... More>>



Yemen: UN Envoy Welcomes Mass Prisoner Release, Urges Push For Political Solution To War
As a major exchange of prisoners linked to Yemen’s longstanding war began on Friday, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg urged the warring sides to continue their search for a peaceful future for the embattled country...
More>>

UN: Rights Chief Calls For Action To Address Central Mediterranean Sea Migrant Crisis
The sharp rise in migrants and asylum-seekers making the deadly Central Mediterranean crossing into Europe requires urgent action to save lives, UN High Commission for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Thursday... More>>



UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 