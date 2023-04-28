World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Stop The Shutdowns: Ethiopian Government Must Respect Human Rights Online

Friday, 28 April 2023, 5:23 am
Press Release: Access Now

It is egregious that people in Ethiopia are continually deprived of their rights to freedom of expression and access to information at the hands of their own government. Authorities must reinstate full internet access across the country, and ensure its future safeguarding.

Access Now, the #KeepItOn coalition, and civil society organizations from around the world are reaching out to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to initiate immediate action in reconnecting the Amhara region, and the entire country.

“This online assault against the people of Ethiopia cannot continue,” said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. “Deliberate internet disruptions have real-life consequences. When the internet is blocked, education, aid, communication, commerce, and the ability to get on with life is blocked. The government of Ethiopia must ensure all regions are connected now.”

Against a backdrop of periodic internet shutdowns, and a targeted shutdown during Tigray’s civil war lasting more than two years, authorities blocked access to mobile internet as violent protests erupted in the first week of April across parts of the Amhara region. Reportedly, mobile data is still restricted in major cities.

“Time and time again, authorities in Ethiopia have shown a blatant contempt not only for people’s right to exercise freedoms online, but for their physical safety,” said Bridget Andere, Africa Policy Analyst at Access Now. “During times of crisis or turmoil — including civil war and violent unrest — the inability to access information online can make people incredibly unsafe. No matter when, the government of Ethiopia must #KeepItOn.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Chief calls for fundamental shift to put world back on track to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
With countries hammered by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, a weak global economy, and amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres sounded the alarm yesterday... More>>

UN: India Poised To Become World’s Most Populous Nation
India is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation in the coming days, the UN population data chief told reporters on Monday. The main driver of these trends is the fertility level...
More>>

Sudan: Lifesaving Vaccines For Children Destroyed In Power Outages Amidst Violence
Power outages across Sudan have destroyed cold chain storage facilities for lifesaving vaccines, as well as the national stock of insulin and several antibiotics, putting millions of children at risk of disease and further health complications... More>>


UN: Nearly 2 Million Ukrainians Provided With Crucial Cash Assistance
UN humanitarians have reached nearly two million Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by Russia’s ongoing invasion with multi-purpose cash assistance in just the first three months of 2023, the UN Spokesperson said on Wednesday... More>>


UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 