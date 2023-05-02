World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mark Your Calendar: Fresh Dates Announced For CCUS Online Masterclass

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 4:31 pm
Singapore, May 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has just announced the highly recommended Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) online masterclass and it will be commencing live on the 21st August and 6th November 2023.

This course is intended for those in business, commercial and strategically focused roles within the energy sector; in particular those responsible for environmental matters, business sustainability and business transformation in areas such as oil & gas, hydrogen and industrial energy usage.

Attendees will leave with a clearly explained and independent perspective on how, where and why CCUS is happening now and could grow in future – covering the range of technological solutions and business drivers, including policy. In addition to reviewing existing CCUS approaches, the course will highlight new opportunities and integrated value creation possibilities through emerging carbon utilisation options. This will include how the fate of carbon capture links to other aspects of the clean energy transition, such as clean hydrogen production, industrial decarbonisation and the transition away from oil & gas.

One of our past attendees from Solar Clear shared, "This course has provided a good understanding and cleared all false expectations about CCUS and of its cross entanglement to the hydrogen sector and the importance of both for decarbonising the world's (or part of the world's) economy."

"The up-to-date information was provided in course. The materials were available before the course, that is why it was possible to think about questions. The course materials were logically structured. The lecturer was highly professional. The organization of course was wonderful. Thank you very much!", said a past attendee from Latvenergo.

Another past attendee from CGG Services also mentioned, "Very engaging and informative presenter. I found the course to be interesting and full of useful, up to date examples which are highly valuable."

Course Sessions

  1. Carbon sources & capture technologies
  2. Carbon storage, transport & utilisation
  3. Hydrogen, carbon and industrial clusters
  4. Growing CCUS: scalability, markets, policies & strategies

Benefits of Attending

  • Understand the most challenging aspects of the clean energy transition & the role of CCUS in addressing them
  • Examine the various technological aspects of the CCUS value chain, from capture through to storage and/or utilisation pathways
  • Discuss the key economic and policy variables which will determine how CCUS plays out in different markets
  • Review up-to-date examples of projects and strategies from around the world, and evaluate the lessons from them
  • Learn the dynamics of the new competitive environment, including the risks of ‘business as usual' and the importance of industrial clusters in CCUS deployment
  • Identify approaches to sustainable strategic planning and new business opportunity assessment

