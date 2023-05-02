World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

France’s Imprisonment Of Migrants In Dehumanising Conditions Is Deeply Concerning

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 7:47 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - Reports of “malfunctions” and “unacceptable violence” at the new administrative detention centre (CRA) in Lyon, France are deeply concerning to Euro-Med Monitor. We condemn the dehumanising living conditions and climate of tension and violence that have been reported by elected officials and observers who visited the site.

French authorities established the new CRA last year at the Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport. The facility, which cost 25 million euros, has a capacity for 140 people and currently hosts about 128 foreigners who have no legal status in the country (i.e. migrants, rejected asylum seekers, or former residents whose permits have been revoked). The detainees at CRA2 are mainly from the Maghreb countries or Eastern Europe.

The detention facility is rife with systematic problems that violate the basic dignity of its residents and pose a risk to their physical and mental health; even its prison-like structure—designed with concrete, grids, and significant restrictions—generates a hostile, tension-filled atmosphere of fear and violence. Existing prisoners are detained alongside young migrants, regardless of any potential risks. Police presence in the corridors is minimal, despite the presence of 200 border police agents at the centre, and detainees are reportedly allotted only half an hour for meals in the dining area and a single hour of interaction per day with NGOs to see to appeal procedures or medical visits. There is also only a very small court in each resident’s assigned block, without any other available leisure or recreational activities.

International human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, requires that all persons deprived of their liberty be treated with humanity and respect for their inherent dignity. Furthermore, the European Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, to which France is a party, establishes the right to liberty and security, and prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

The conditions described by elected officials and observers appear to violate these international human rights standards. Additionally, the European Union Return Directive sets out specific standards for the treatment of migrants in detention, including access to medical care, legal assistance, appropriate living conditions with respect for human dignity, as well as the right to physical and mental health. “The French detention facility’s appalling design and unliveable conditions along with the fact that newer facilities might be modelled after CRA2 indicate a deliberate goal of tormenting migrants as a measure of deterrence,” said Ramy Abdu, Chairman of Euro-Med Monitor.

“French authorities should refrain from the practice of entrapping young people in miserable conditions as an instrument of deterrence, to turn them into cautionary tales,” Abdu added. “Authorities should instead view them as humans whose basic rights to dignity and freedom must be upheld.”

Euro-Med Monitor calls on the French authorities to urgently address the issues of the Lyon CRA and ensure that the dignity and human rights of all detainees are fully respected. Euro-Med Monitor further urges the authorities to reconsider their plans to build new detention centres using the one in Lyon as a model, and instead prioritise the development of alternative non-custodial measures to ensure these individuals’ rights and safety, plus promote social inclusion.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Chief calls For Fundamental Shift To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

With countries hammered by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, a weak global economy, and amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres sounded the alarm yesterday. More>>


UN: India Poised To Become World’s Most Populous Nation
India is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation in the coming days, with the main driver being fertility levels. More>>

Sudan: Lifesaving Vaccines For Children Destroyed In Power Outages Amidst Violence
Power outages across Sudan have destroyed cold chain storage facilities for lifesaving vaccines, as well as stocks of insulin and antibiotics, putting millions of children at risk of disease and further health complications. More>>


UN: Nearly 2 Million Ukrainians Provided With Crucial Cash Assistance

UN humanitarians have reached nearly two million Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by Russia’s invasion with multi-purpose cash assistance in the first three months of 2023. More>>


UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician & Journalist In Russia

The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation. More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum

As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 