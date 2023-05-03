World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Auckland Aviator To March Alongside Gold State Coach At Coronation

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 12:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

In 2019, avionics technician Harris Thien briefly chatted with the then Prince Charles about his career in the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

It was a “surreal” experience for the Auckland man at the time, but this Saturday (London time) he will again rub shoulders with the newly crowned King Charles III.

He is a member of the 21-strong New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) marching contingent - part of a group of around 400 military personnel from up to 35 Commonwealth countries marching alongside their 6000 British military counterparts.

The Leading Aircraftman will be one of two NZDF representatives to march alongside the Gold State Coach during proceedings in central London, in front of tens of thousands of royal supporters.

The 260-year-old, four-tonne coach will return King Charles and Queen Camilla to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey following the Coronation.

It is Leading Aircraftman Thien’s first overseas deployment for the NZDF.

“I’ve never been involved with something like this before. I can’t wait to experience history being written and having a first-hand experience of the Coronation.”

Leading Aircraftman Thien was born in Malaysia and grew up in New Zealand, attending Rangitoto College on Auckland’s North Shore.

“I joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force to give back to the country I’m incredibly grateful for. It’s also allowed me to broaden my horizons and experience things which are not available in everyday life.”

Leading Aircraftman Thien said he was lucky enough to meet then Prince Charles when on the Royal Parade in Auckland Government House in 2019.

“He was reviewing the parade and stopped to chat. The King asked me three questions; how I was, what my trade was, and how long my course was.

“He then wished me luck for the rest of my course. It was a surreal experience, one that I’ll never forget.”

He will now have another royal memory to cherish.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

ACN Newswire: Moderna Announces Establishment Of An Enterprise Solutions Hub And Commercial Operations In The Philippines
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced plans to establish... More>>

UN: Chief calls For Fundamental Shift To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

With countries hammered by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, a weak global economy, and amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres sounded the alarm yesterday. More>>


UN: India Poised To Become World’s Most Populous Nation
India is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation in the coming days, with the main driver being fertility levels. More>>


UN: Nearly 2 Million Ukrainians Provided With Crucial Cash Assistance

UN humanitarians have reached nearly two million Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by Russia’s invasion with multi-purpose cash assistance in the first three months of 2023. More>>


UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician & Journalist In Russia

The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation. More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum

As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 