Auckland Aviator To March Alongside Gold State Coach At Coronation

In 2019, avionics technician Harris Thien briefly chatted with the then Prince Charles about his career in the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

It was a “surreal” experience for the Auckland man at the time, but this Saturday (London time) he will again rub shoulders with the newly crowned King Charles III.

He is a member of the 21-strong New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) marching contingent - part of a group of around 400 military personnel from up to 35 Commonwealth countries marching alongside their 6000 British military counterparts.

The Leading Aircraftman will be one of two NZDF representatives to march alongside the Gold State Coach during proceedings in central London, in front of tens of thousands of royal supporters.

The 260-year-old, four-tonne coach will return King Charles and Queen Camilla to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey following the Coronation.

It is Leading Aircraftman Thien’s first overseas deployment for the NZDF.

“I’ve never been involved with something like this before. I can’t wait to experience history being written and having a first-hand experience of the Coronation.”

Leading Aircraftman Thien was born in Malaysia and grew up in New Zealand, attending Rangitoto College on Auckland’s North Shore.

“I joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force to give back to the country I’m incredibly grateful for. It’s also allowed me to broaden my horizons and experience things which are not available in everyday life.”

Leading Aircraftman Thien said he was lucky enough to meet then Prince Charles when on the Royal Parade in Auckland Government House in 2019.

“He was reviewing the parade and stopped to chat. The King asked me three questions; how I was, what my trade was, and how long my course was.

“He then wished me luck for the rest of my course. It was a surreal experience, one that I’ll never forget.”

He will now have another royal memory to cherish.

