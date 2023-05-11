Labour Makes Excuses In Seabed Mining Debate - Greenpeace Aotearoa

Greenpeace Aotearoa is disappointed that the Labour Government chose not to support the Seabed Mining Prohibition Amendment Bill and says the delay puts precious sea creatures at risk. .

The members’ bill, introduced by Debbie Ngarewa-Packer of Te Pāti Māori, had its first reading in parliament this afternoon, where it was supported only by Te Pāti Māori, the Green Party, and independent MPs Elizabeth Kerekere, and Meka Whaitiri.

The Labour Party’s alternative proposal for a select committee inquiry was supported by Labour, National and Act.

Greenpeace Aotearoa seabed mining campaigner James Hita says New Zealand needed a ban on seabed mining tonight as there is sufficient scientific evidence as well as the public mandate.

"We are in a biodiversity crisis. The health of the ocean is at stake and seabed mining would be yet another threat to marine biodiversity, including the rare pygmy blue whales in the South Taranaki Bight, Māui dolphins and the little blue penguin.

"To protect the ocean, we needed action from the Labour Government, and what we got today was excuse after excuse."

Greenpeace Aotearoa has called for the Government to ban the "destructive industry" from the waters of Aotearoa with over 55 ,000 signing their petition.

Ngarewa-Packer’s Seabed Mining Prohibition Amendment Bill would have put in place a nationwide ban on seabed mining consents within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the coastal waters of Aotearoa; prohibits applications for exploration rights for seabed mining; and retrospectively withdraws existing seabed mining consents and exploration rights.

"The evidence is there that the risks are too great and public support for a ban is there with 13,000 public submissions being made and only a handful against. And over 55,000 signatories on three different petitions show people want seabed mining banned. The Government is saying that it’s crucial that people have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the issue, but people have already done that."

Hita says community groups, environmentalists and iwi and hapū have resisted this destructive industry for over a decade, but now need the Government to step up and ban it altogether.

"I want to mihi to all of those people, those community groups, iwi and hapū who have borne the weight of this struggle over the years. Those people needed the government to step up today to do the right thing, and that didn’t happen."

"Instead of being able to submit a proposed law change, we're now submitting yet another report for the government to consider. It’s frustrating but we will persevere and we will continue to mobilize people to demonstrate the mandate for change."

"We will not stop until seabed mining is banned across Aotearoa and the world."

© Scoop Media