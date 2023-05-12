Explore! Releases New Data On Best Hikes In The World

Canterbury's Aoraki/Mount Cook Loop has taken second place in the world's best hikes, and tops the list of best hikes in Oceania, according to Explore!'s new data on the best hikes in the world (evaluated according to their length, elevation, duration, weather, and Instagrammability).

Explore!, the leading adventure travel company, is proud to announce the release of new data on the best hikes in the world.

The 35 best hiking trails on our list were evaluated according to their length (distance), elevation, duration, weather, and Instagrammability.

The list features hikes from all corners of the globe, ranging from challenging multi-day treks to scenic day hikes suitable for all skill levels.

It is designed to inspire and guide hikers of all levels to explore some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world.

Lists are also given for the top hikes per continent.

The top 35 hikes are as follows:

Perito Moreno Glacier Trail, El Calafate, Santa Cruz, Argentina

Aoraki/Mount Cook Loop, Canterbury, New Zealand

Scenic Drive, Zion National Park, Springdale, Utah, USA

Continental Divide Trail From NM 547, Grants, New Mexico, USA

Lower Yosemite Falls Trail, Yosemite Valley, California, USA

Carnarvon Gorge, Carnarvon Park, Queensland, Australia

Colca Canyon:Cabanaconde - Llahuar, Cabanaconde, Arequipa, Peru

Wineglass Bay, Tasmania, Australia

B'nei Hamoshavim Ascent Loop from , Ein Gedi, Israel

Jaffa Port – St Peter's Church Loop from , Tel Aviv, Israel

World's End – Baker's Falls Loop from Ohiya, Horton Plains National Park & World's End, Sri Lanka

South Kaibab Trail to Ooh Aah Point, Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

Okatse Canyon Loop from , Banchueti, Georgia

Western Wall, Jerusalem from Loop, Jerusalem, Israel

Catbells Circular, Lake District, Cumbria, UK

Piatra Craiului Ridge Walk, Magura, Brasov County, Transylvania, Romania

Mirador Loop, Cotapaxi, Mejia, Cotopaxi, Ecuador

Path of the Gods, Bomerano, Campania, Italy

Balcony Trail, Madeira, Portugal

Offa's Dyke Trail, Chepstow, Monmouthshire to Prestatyn, Denbighshire, UK

Kaieteur Falls, Chenapau, Potaro-Siparuni, Guyana

Birtvisi Canyon Viewpoint and Ruins Hike, Tbisi, Kvemo Kartli, Georgia

El Tepozteco, Tepoztlan, Mexico

Grand Canyon Track, Blue Mountains, New South Wales, Australia

Shulamit-Quelle Loop from, Wadi David, Israel

Berber Villages, Atlas Mountains, Asni, Marrakesh-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco

Robberg Peninsula, Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

Montfort Castle Loop from , Upper Galilee, Israel

Cecilia Waterfall via Cecilia Forest, Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town, South Africa

Inca Trail (Mollepata), Aguas Calientes, Peru

Huayna Potosi, La Paz, Bolivia

Mt Rosea Loop, The Grampians, Halls Gap, Victoria, Australia

Dschelada Pavian Loop from Gich, Simien National Park, Ethiopia

Annapurna Circuit, Besi Sahar, Nepal

Kilimanjaro, Lemosho Route, Arusha, Tanzania

The full list can be found here: https://www.exploreworldwide.com/blog/35-best-hikes-in-the-world

An HTML table of the data can be found here, and a graphical table of the data can be found here

The new data is now available on the Explore! website, along with a range of hiking tours and expeditions led by expert guides. For more information, please visit https://www.exploreworldwide.com/blog/35-best-hikes-in-the-world

Additional resources - including graphics from the article, can be found in the Dropbox folder here.

