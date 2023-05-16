World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SAVIC Inc. Empowers Qnovate Inc. With SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud For Unleashing Digital Transformation

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

TAMPA, FLA., May 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SAVIC Inc., a leading implementation partner, is thrilled to announce the successful implementation of Rise with SAP Public Cloud for Qnovate Inc., a prominent technology solutions provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Qnovate's digital transformation journey, enabling them to compete and excel in today's ever-evolving business landscape.

Qnovate Inc. faced several challenges, including limitations in system scalability, multi-country and multi-company operations, and a lack of robust analytics. Recognizing the need for a comprehensive and agile solution, Qnovate partnered with SAVIC Inc. to leverage the power of Rise with SAP Public Cloud.

With an impressive project duration of just 1.5 months, SAVIC Inc. seamlessly implemented Rise with SAP Public Cloud for Qnovate Inc., delivering exceptional value-driven results. The partnership allowed Qnovate to benefit from the renowned ERP solution provided by SAP and the technical expertise of SAVIC as a trusted implementation partner.

By embracing Rise with SAP Public Cloud, Qnovate Inc. now enjoys a cloud-based and integrated application environment that empowers their workforce and enhances user experience through a superior UI. Real-time analytics and reporting capabilities out of the box have revolutionized their decision-making process, enabling faster and more informed insights.

One of the key advantages of Rise with SAP Public Cloud is its ability to support multi-country, multi-company, and multi-currency operations. This scalability has provided Qnovate with the flexibility to expand their operations globally, facilitating their growth strategy and opening doors to new opportunities.

Moreover, Qnovate Inc. benefits from the seamless upgradations and maintenance provided by SAP, effectively reducing IT costs and complexities. This allows Qnovate to focus on their core business, while SAP ensures their applications are up to date and optimized for peak performance.

Deepak Suri, Assistant General Manager at Qnovate Inc., expressed his satisfaction with the transformation, stating, "To make our cloud-first data strategy possible, we needed the right tool for the job. Rise with SAP Public Cloud brings all our data together and gives us everything we need for our cloud transformation." The success metrics speak for themselves, with Qnovate reporting a remarkable 100 percent improvement in information availability, faster decision-making, and an impressive 50 percent revenue growth due to improved process efficiency.

SAVIC Inc. and Rise with SAP Public Cloud have enabled Qnovate Inc. to embrace a digital-first approach, equipping them with the necessary tools and capabilities to innovate, compete, and thrive in today's business environment. This implementation signifies a significant step forward for Qnovate Inc. and positions them as a leading player in the technology solutions industry.

For more information about SAVIC Inc. and their implementation services, please visit www.savictech.com.

About SAVIC Inc.:

SAVIC Inc. is a trusted implementation partner, specializing in SAP solutions, cloud computing, data management, and analytics. With a team of seasoned professionals and a proven track record, SAVIC helps businesses leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and achieve digital transformation.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Amnesty International: Recorded Executions Skyrocket In Five Years

Executions in 2022 reached the highest figure in five years, as the Middle East and North Africa’s most notorious executioners carried out killing sprees. More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Europe’s Water Crisis

According to researchers from the TU Graz, the continent has been enduring increasingly dire drought conditions with groundwater levels remaining low, despite the occasional dramatic flooding event. More>>

University of Canterbury: Wildfire Clues Uncovered In Ancient Sand Dunes

Valuable new information about the future risk of wildfires has been discovered in Australian sand dunes where researchers have uncovered the remnants of fires lit thousands of years ago. More>>


Harunur Rasid:
Will Myanmar-Bangladesh 'Pilot Project' Ensure Rohingya Repatriation?

The primary causes of the impasse in the repatriation process are Myanmar’s reluctance, the pandemic, and the military coup.
More>>


Ben Jealous: Addressing The Real Need In Real Time

For those of us fighting to reverse the climate crisis and leave a healthier, safer planet, we must show people that a cleaner economy tomorrow brings jobs they want today. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 